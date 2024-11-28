Dharavi redevelopment project: Survey work for 25,000 tenements completed, 60,000 dwellings numbered so far

Survey work for 25,000 tenements has been completed and 60,000 dwellings have been numbered since the exercise began in March this year on the Dharavi redevelopment project, according to the statement issued by Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL), a joint venture between the government of Maharashtra and the Adani Group on November 28. Dharavi redevelopment: Survey work for 25,000 tenements has been completed as of mid-November and 60,000 dwellings have been numbered( (Raju Shinde/HT Photo))

The company had begun the survey in March 2024 and the same is likely to be completed by March 2025. Thereafter, construction work can begin for the rehab component of the project along with approvals, according to Dharavi redevelopment officials.

“Over 50 dedicated teams are deployed daily across Dharavi’s five sectors and 34 zones. On an average day, 300 to 400 tenements are numbered, and 200 to 250 homes are verified. Despite major challenges like two elections and a prolonged monsoon, surveys of more than 25,000 tenements have been completed, and over 60,000 tenements have been numbered since mid-March this year. This achievement reflects the relentless dedication of the field teams,” the company’s statement said.

Surveying tenements is a complex operation requiring meticulous effort and coordination. It begins with teams conducting land reconnaissance, followed by the organised numbering of tenements, the company said in a statement. The survey is important for determining the eligibility of new homes and to proceed with other phases of the project.

A statement by DRPPL, the special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed by the state government and the Adani Group, said that the survey procedure begins with land reconnaissance and numbering of tenements. Advanced Lidar mapping technology is utilised for the survey in order to capture the area’s layout. Once the base map is validated, the most critical phase begins which is door-to-door verification. Every tenement is assigned a unique identification code based on a predetermined system, the company said in the statement.

The joint venture between the government and the Adani Group is redeveloping the Dharavi slum project which is Asia's largest slum. The ₹20,000-crore urban renewal project covers almost 600 acres of which 296 acres will be redeveloped in the heart of Mumbai. Eligible residents will get a 350 square foot flat in the area once the project is completed, while ineligible residents will be rehoused elsewhere in Mumbai.

According to sources, it is estimated that a survey work on a total of 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh tenements is to be undertaken.

All about the Dharavi redevelopment project

In November 2022, Adani Group was declared the winner of the Dharavi redevelopment project. The Group had won the bid by promising an initial investment of ₹5,069 crore for the over ₹20,000-crore project.

The Dharavi slum cluster was the key backdrop in Oscar winner Slumdog Millionaire. Dharavi is also a massive hub for small-scale businesses ranging from leather goods to pottery and textiles.

According to the company, ground floor structures built on or before January 1, 2000, will qualify for free in-situ rehabilitation in Dharavi Notified Area (DNA). For those constructed between January 1, 2000, and January 1, 2011, they will receive a house outside Dharavi Notified Area (DNA) at a nominal cost of ₹2.5 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The company said that residents will enjoy 10-year free operation and maintenance for rehabilitation buildings and 10% additional commercial areas which the society can potentially lease out and make their operations and maintenance free for lifetime.