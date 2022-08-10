DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bond, say traders
The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same.
India's DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($62.86 million) through sale of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.
The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Thursday, they said.
The notes are rated 'AA' by CRISIL and the issue has a call option at end of one year and nine months.
The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.
