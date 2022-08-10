Home / Real Estate / DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bond, say traders

DLF Cyber City to issue 2-year bond, say traders

real estate
Published on Aug 10, 2022 10:53 PM IST
The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same.
The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.(HT Photo)
The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.(HT Photo)
Reuters | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

India's DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd plans to raise 5 billion rupees ($62.86 million) through sale of bonds maturing in two years, three merchant bankers said on Wednesday.

The real-estate company will pay a coupon of 7.80% on this issue and has invited commitment bids from bankers and investors for the same on Thursday, they said.

Also Read| Ansal Buildwell to get Rs.47 cr from SWAMIH fund to complete stalled project in Faridabad

The notes are rated 'AA' by CRISIL and the issue has a call option at end of one year and nine months.

The issue will close for subscription on Friday and will mature on Aug. 12, 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dlf bond
dlf bond
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out