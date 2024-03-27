 DLF is raising ₹600 crore through issue of debentures to investors - Hindustan Times
DLF is raising 600 crore through issue of debentures to investors

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:11 PM IST

The company's wholly owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd is raising the amount, the company said in a regulatory filing

Real estate major DLF Ltd is raising 600 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 27.

Real estate major DLF Ltd is raising ₹600 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 27.
Real estate major DLF Ltd is raising 600 crore through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to investors, the company said in a regulatory filing on March 27.(Representational image/HT Archive)

The company's wholly owned subsidiary DLF Home Developers Ltd is raising the amount.

The Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of DHDL has approved the allotment of 60,000 NCDs, having face value of 1 lakh each, for an aggregate principal amount of 600 crore on a private placement basis to eligible investors, it said in its regulatory filing.

“...this is to inform you that the Securities Allotment Committee of the Board of Directors of DLF Home Developers Limited (‘DHDL’), a wholly-owned material subsidiary, in its meeting held today i.e. 27th March 2024 has approved the allotment of 60,000 – 8.50% senior, secured, rated, listed, redeemable, guaranteed, rupee denominated Non-Convertible Debentures (‘NCDs’) of the face value of 1,00,000/- each, for an aggregate principal amount of 600 crore (Rupees Six Hundred crore only) on a private placement basis, to the eligible investors,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

DLF Group has 215 mn sq ft of development potential across residential and commercial segments. The group has an annuity portfolio of over 42 mn sq ft.

DLF plans to launch properties worth nearly 80,000 crore over the next 3-4 years to tap rising demand for housing and commercial projects.

