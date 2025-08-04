DLF net profit rises by 19% to 766 crore in Q1FY26, new sales bookings up by 78% to 11,425 crore

Delhi-NCR-based listed real estate developer DLF Limited announced on August 4 that it reported a net profit of ₹766 crore in Q1FY26, 19% more than during the same period last year. The company's consolidated revenue stood at ₹2,981 crore. The company said in Q1FY26 its consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (“DCCDL”) stood at ₹ 1,739 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(DLF)

The company said its new sales bookings for the first quarter stood at ₹11,425 crore, a 78% increase compared to the same period last year.

DLF attributed the new sales bookings to the encouraging response to its latest luxury launch, DLF Privana North in Gurugram.

"Our disciplined capital management led to further strengthening of our balance sheet. Our business continues to generate a healthy cash surplus, leading to further improvement in our net cash position. Consequently, the net cash position further improved to ₹7,980 crore at the end of the quarter," the company said in a statement.

According to the company, it remains enthused on the strong prospects of the housing demand backed by a resilient economy, growth-oriented policies of the government & central bank, increasing desire for home ownership, and strong preference towards large, credible and branded players.

"We stay committed and focused on leveraging these tailwinds to offer high-quality products," the company said.

Annuity business performance

The company said its annuity business remains steadfast towards its growth trajectory and delivered another period of steady and consistent growth.

The company said in Q1FY26 its consolidated revenue of DLF Cyber City Developers Limited (“DCCDL”) stood at ₹1,739 crore, EBITDA stood at ₹1,356 crore, reflecting a y-o-y growth of 14%; consolidated profit for the quarter stood at ₹593 crore, a y-o-y growth of 26%.

"We continue to witness strong demand for our portfolio, leading to healthy occupancy levels at 94%. We commissioned an additional block of 1.1 million sq ft at DLF Downtown during the quarter, cementing our presence in the growing commercial market of Chennai," the company said in its statement.

"We believe that our business is well poised to leverage this structural upcycle backed by a significant land bank having high embedded potential, a robust pipeline of new products across both development and rental business, a strong balance sheet and consistent cash flow generation. We remain committed to delivering consistent and profitable growth," the company statement added.