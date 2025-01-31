Economic Survey 2024-2025: Around 1.18 crore houses sanctioned under PMAY-Urban

Economic Survey 2024-25 said on Jan 31 that as many as 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned to beneficiaries of The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), and over 89 lakh have been completed. Economic Survey 2024-25 said on Jan 31 that as many as 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned to beneficiaries of The Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Urban (PMAY-U), and over 89 lakh have been completed. (Picture for representational purposes only)

The government launched PMAY-U in 2015 to provide permanent housing in urban areas. In September 2024, PMAY-U 2.0 was launched to assist an additional one crore households.

The Economic Survey said 29 states and union territories have signed agreements to implement PMAY-U 2.0, and approval has been granted for 6 lakh houses in FY 25.

"As of November 25, 2024, a total of 1.18 crore houses have been sanctioned, with 1.14 crore grounded and over 89 lakh completed," the pre-budget document for the 2024-25 fiscal said.

Sharing details on urban infrastructure, the document further said metro rail and rapid rail transit systems are operational or under construction in 29 cities across India, with 1,010 kilometres currently operational in 23 cities and an additional 980 kilometres underway.

As of January 5, 2025, 62.7 km had been operationalised in FY25, and daily ridership reached 10.2 million, the Economic Survey showed.

These systems have led to considerable savings in emissions, time, vehicle operating costs, accidents and infrastructure maintenance.

Economic Survey on AMRUT

The Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) scheme was launched in 2015 to improve urban water management in 500 cities, the Economic Survey said.

As a result, tap water coverage has increased to 70 percent, and sewerage coverage has risen to 62 percent. The mission has created or augmented water treatment capacity of 4,649 million litres daily and developed 2,439 parks, adding 5,070 acres of green space.

In 2021, AMRUT 2.0 was introduced to expand coverage to all statutory towns and cities, with an allocation of ₹2.77 lakh crore from FY22 to FY26. This phase has initiated 8,923 projects worth ₹1.89 lakh crore so far.

AMRUT 2.0 actively involves self-help groups and promotes innovative technologies.

Economic Survey on Smart Cities Mission

The Economic Survey said that as of January 13, 2025, 8,058 projects worth 1.64 lakh crore had been proposed, with 7,479 projects worth 1.50 lakh crore completed under the Smart Cities Mission.

Launched in 2015, the mission aims to develop smart cities with essential infrastructure, good quality of life and a sustainable environment.

On the Swachh Bharat Mission -Urban, the Economic Survey noted that as per the 78th round report of NSS-15, 97 per cent of households in urban areas report access to toilets. As on December, 2024, the number of Individual household latrines constructed stands at 63.7 lakh, number of community and public toilets constructed is 6.4 lakh and the number of wards with 100 percent door-to-door collection of municipal solid waste stands at 93,756.