From ₹60,000 to ₹25 crore: Here's why buyers are betting big on farmlands in high-growth corridors
While investor interest in farmlands is rising, experts caution that price appreciation is not guaranteed and largely depends on the plot’s location
In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, stock market trader Swapnil Kommawar revealed that his uncle once bought four acres of land in their hometown for just ₹60,000. As the area grew into a full-fledged district, the land’s value skyrocketed, with retail giant DMart acquiring two acres of the plot for ₹25 crore. Such stories of modest land purchases turning into multi-crore windfalls highlight the long-term potential of real estate, especially in rapidly urbanising regions. Experts note that while farmlands can indeed become real estate jackpots, the extent of appreciation largely depends on the plot’s location and connectivity to infrastructure.
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Patience and location drive returns
In Kommawar’s example, the remaining land retains its value. At the proceeds from the partial sale have been reinvested into fixed deposits, reportedly generating a steady monthly income, the user wrote on X.
A similar pattern emerges from another Reddit anecdote: a Delhi-NCR family purchased 3 bighas of farmland in Noida for ₹6 lakh nearly 2 decades ago. Over time, the land was acquired by the authority, with compensation payouts rising from ₹23 lakh in 2009 to an additional ₹15 lakh in 2013 after revision.
Instead of liquidating gains, the family reinvested the proceeds into a residential plot in Greater Noida West and farmland near the upcoming Noida International Airport. Today, these assets are estimated to be worth over ₹5 crore, the Redditor said.
Plotted developments gain traction among long-term investors
Real estate experts say that investing in land continues to appeal to buyers seeking long-term optionality, be it for future construction, capital preservation, or eventual resale gains. Unlike built properties, plotted assets typically do not generate immediate rental yields, but they have historically delivered stronger capital appreciation over longer holding periods, market observers note.
“Returns in land investments are fundamentally driven by micro-market dynamics and developer quality,” Manjesh S Rao, Chief Real Estate Officer at BrokerInBlue, said. He also said that buyers should prioritise well-planned, gated layouts with strong connectivity and essential infrastructure, as these are more likely to sustain long-term appreciation.
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Buyers should also exercise caution
Experts caution that while farmland can deliver outsized returns, it comes with a distinct set of risks, particularly around documentation and legal clarity. Ensuring a clean and marketable title remains one of the biggest challenges for buyers, often requiring detailed due diligence before any transaction.
“Clear title verification is critical in farmland deals, as ownership records can sometimes be fragmented or unclear,” Sunil Singh, director at Realty Corp, said. He pointed out that location plays an equally important role, with parcels closer to infrastructure corridors and within an accessible distance of urban areas centres commanding stronger long-term appreciation.
According to Singh, farmland within a 100-km radius of Bengaluru is now priced at ₹1–2 crore per acre, reflecting heightened investor interest following regulatory changes that allow individuals to purchase agricultural land. “Earlier, restrictions limited participation, but with policy easing, demand has increased significantly, pushing up prices,” he noted.
He emphasised that investors need a long holding horizon to realise meaningful gains. “If someone is buying land at around ₹1 crore per acre today, it could take 10–15 years to scale that into ₹15–20 crore, depending on how the surrounding infrastructure develops,” he said.
Citing recent transactions, Singh pointed to deals in Chikkaballapur, where farmland purchased at around ₹90 lakh per acre a few years ago is now valued at approximately ₹2.5 crore per acre. He said that road access is another key factor, recommending plots close to at least 40-foot-wide roads that can be expanded in the future, further enhancing land value.
(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More