Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd leases more than 73000 sq ft office space for more than 2 crore per month

Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd has leased more than 73000 sq ft of office space for more than ₹2 crore per month for 10 years in K Raheja Pvt Ltd’s Acentia project in Worli, Mumbai, documents accessed by FloorTap.com showed. Goldman Sachs (India) Securities Pvt Ltd has leased more than 73000 sq ft of office space for more than ₹ 2 crore per month for 10 years in K Raheja Pvt Ltd’s Acentia project in Worli, Mumbai (Representational photo)(Reuters)

The company has picked up two units on the ninth and tenth floors of the building at a monthly rent of ₹2.06 crore per month. The starting monthly rent works out to be ₹280 per month, the documents showed. The total area leased is 73,905 sq ft. The facility comes with 59 car parkings, the documents showed.

The building is spread across 10 floors and is located on prime Annie Besant Road next to the Metro station.

The agreement was signed on September 5, 2024, the documents showed.

The document showed that the lease period is for 10 years with an option to further increase by five plus five years. The lease commencement date is August 1, 2024. The lock-in period is 48 months from the lease commencement date which is September 1, 2025.

Maintenance charges amount to ₹25 per sq ft per month, the documents showed.

Goldman Sachs and K Raheja Pvt Ltd did not comment.

Other commercial leases

In July 2023, American multinational investment bank and financial services major Goldman Sachs Services Private Limited had leased nine floors spread across an area of 3.5 lakh square feet (sq ft) in Hyderabad for a period of 117 months. The monthly rental worked out to be ₹4.14 crore. The company had made a deposit of ₹35.2 crore.

Earlier this year, British multinational universal bank Barclays Bank Plc had picked up a sea-view front office space spread over two floors in a commercial tower in Mumbai’s plush Worli locality through a long-term lease totalling over 10 years.

In 2022, Morgan Stanley had leased two floors spread across 86,000 sq ft in a commercial tower in Worli for 10 years at a rent of ₹325 per sq ft per month.

