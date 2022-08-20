Gurugram-based ‘Rise Infra’ expands projects in west, starting with Mumbai

Rise lnfraventures Limited, Gurugram-based North India's leading real estate consultancy firm, known to be expert in Commercial transactions and specialised in residential luxury segment, has announced to start their wings in Mumbai followed by other cities of western part of India.

Subsequently essential plan will continues company's massive expansion plan, spelt out earlier to set up at least three additional offices at different locations by March 2023 other than Gurgaon and Delhi.

Rise Infra will ensure to carry their legacy ahead with opening new office in Mumbai. With this, Sachin Gawri - Founder & CEO is aiming to provide their unmatched end to end services to their clientele under one roof in absolutely different market altogether.

He added Rise Infra is thrilled to enter into new market with same company Ethos which stand for transparency, customer centric approach and adhere to commitment above business in any given situation.

This anticipated plan turning into realty, With high surge in buyer interest and spending capacity in premium - luxury housing, which can been noticed throughout pan-India in recent time, these changing patter has been seen especially in metro cities of the country post pandemic crisis.

However this expansion will help Rise Infra further consolidate its remarkable position in the substantial platform along with catering customers with utter most professionalism even during high surge in demand and supply shortage.

After successive launch of Rise's Delhi office and in a row Mumbai Office, the firm has also set up a target of 3000 Crores gross sales in 2022-23. In FY 2021-22, the company had achieved sales of 1600 Crores from a single operational office in their domain.

In addition with Rise Infra not only provides real estate's sales assistance. Company has umbrella services options in term of advisory & consultancy in residential, commercial, land acquisition, also include emerging segments such as SCO, massive exclusive retail spaces and contemporary office space.

This expansion is part of our group vision and we have strategies to reach out to potential customers in the all mentioned segments and provide them our legendary service with secure hassle free transaction experience.

In addition to Gawri says - their long team plan is to be house-hold name in real estate industry and emerge to lead the market with right set of legitimate investment and portfolio management options.

To serve the demand they have also announced to expend manpower for better and fastest delivery to their commitments. As Rise Infra is known for its proactive guidance to its customers in helping them take right investment decisions.

