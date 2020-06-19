e-paper
Home / Real Estate / HC slams AAP govt for poor seismic ability of buildings

HC slams AAP govt for poor seismic ability of buildings

The court was hearing a plea by lawyer Arpit Bhargava on the issue of lack of seismic stability of buildings in Delhi.

real-estate Updated: Jun 19, 2020 07:27 IST
Richa Banka
Richa Banka
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A view of a building that collapsed in early morning, at BR Niranjan Dass Ligga Press Wali Gali, Sadar Bazaar.
A view of a building that collapsed in early morning, at BR Niranjan Dass Ligga Press Wali Gali, Sadar Bazaar. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
         

The Delhi high court on Thursday came down heavily on the Delhi government and civic bodies for non-implementation of action plan for ensuring seismic stability of buildings in the national capital.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Prateek Jalan said the replies filed by the Delhi government and the municipal bodies, with regard to steps taken or proposed to make the city safe from earthquake, are just “paper tigers”.

The court was hearing a plea by lawyer Arpit Bhargava on the issue of lack of seismic stability of buildings in Delhi.

Bhargava said the court sought to know why responsibility was not fixed on officers for non-compliance. He said the court directed the Delhi government and the municipal bodies to file status reports indicating at least 25 buildings in each of their jurisdictions where the action plan has been implemented and listed the matter for hearing on July 8. A detailed order in the matter was not released till the time of print.

