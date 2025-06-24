Search
Tuesday, Jun 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

Healthcare firm Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires prime land parcels in Bengaluru for 246 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 24, 2025 06:29 PM IST

Narayana Hrudayalaya acquired three land parcels in the Hulimavu area located along Bannerghatta Main Road in south Bengaluru for ₹246 crore

Healthcare company Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited has acquired prime land parcels worth 246 crore along Bannerghatta Main Road in Bengaluru in three separate transactions, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

Healthcare company Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited has acquired prime land parcels worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>246 crore along Bannerghatta Main Road in Bengaluru in three separate transactions. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta )
Healthcare company Narayana Hrudayalaya Limited has acquired prime land parcels worth 246 crore along Bannerghatta Main Road in Bengaluru in three separate transactions. (Representational Image)(Souptik Datta )

The deals, concluded on February 3, 2025, involved over 46,000 sq ft of land in the Hulimavu locality, all purchased from members of the same family.

The largest transaction was a 177.7 crore deal with Kelachandra Veneer Industries, represented by Thomas Markose and Neelu Markose, for a 93,500 sq ft plot that includes around 10,000 sq ft of existing structures, the documents showed.

In a separate deal, Narayana Hrudayalaya acquired 17,424 sq ft of land in Hulimavu from Neelu Markose for 33.1 crore.

The third transaction involved the purchase of 18,513 sq ft from Thomas Markose for 35.17 crore.

These acquisitions collectively bolster Narayana Hrudayalaya’s land bank along Bannerghatta Road, a prominent healthcare and residential corridor in south Bengaluru.

The company has not officially disclosed development plans for the site. Founded in 2000 by Devi Shetty, a heart surgeon and entrepreneur, it has a network of 18 hospitals and three heart centres across India and an overseas presence in the Cayman Islands.

An email has been sent to Narayana Hrudayalaya. The copy will be updated if a response is received.

Also Read: Looking for an apartment under 50 lakh in Bengaluru? Check out these locations

South Bengaluru is catching up with the IT boom

Local brokers say that areas in south Bengaluru, such as Kanakapura Road, Electronic City, Bannerghatta Road, JP Nagar, and BTM Layout have witnessed a moderate increase of 15-20% in property prices over the past two years.

Real estate analysts note that property values in north and east Bengaluru have experienced higher and consistent growth, with prices climbing steadily each quarter, outpacing the slower appreciation seen in the southern zones of the city.

Infrastructure projects such as the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway and the southern metro corridor have contributed to a noticeable rise in land prices in the surrounding regions.

Also Read: From Sholay to Bengaluru South: Can a name change revive Ramanagara’s real estate market?

Previous transactions in Bengaluru

Data from Propstack showed that in May last year, Narayana Hrudayalaya purchased more than 1.2 acres of land in Bengaluru for 169 crore.

The land is about 52,272 square feet and is situated in Begur Hobli in south Bengaluru. The seller is Venture Projects Bangalore Private Limited, a private company, and the sale deed was signed on March 1, 2024.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Healthcare firm Narayana Hrudayalaya acquires prime land parcels in Bengaluru for 246 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On