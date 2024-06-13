Here’s why redevelopment projects worth over 7,000 crore involving 10,000 families are stuck in Mumbai's Dahisar

Redevelopment projects in Mumbai's Dahisar area are stalled on account of height restrictions imposed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI) due to the presence of high frequency radars. This has resulted in redevelopment projects worth ₹7,000 crore to ₹10,000 crore getting stuck in Dahisar impacting over 10,000 households, according to BJP MLA Manisha Chaudhary from Dahisar.



Chaudhary said she has submitted a representation to TDP MP Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, who is also the new union aviation minister.

"I have submitted a representation to the aviation minister requesting him to intervene in the matter and shift the radar stations of AAI outside Dahisar. Residents of old buildings in my constituency are awaiting redevelopment of their buildings, and the number is somewhere around 10,000 households," Chaudhary told HT Digital.

Why have redevelopment projects in Dahisar not taken off?

Chaudhary’s letter dated June 12, 2024 to Naidu points out that the majority of the old buildings located close to the radars were built in the 1980s and 1990s and the structures have become weak, resulting in substantial repair and maintenance costs.

The reduction in building height that was permitted earlier has rendered the rehabilitation project entirely unviable for developers and deprived residents of safe and adequate living conditions, the letter said.

"Earlier, permissions for 40 to 60 floor buildings near radars were common, but now even 10 floors is a challenge. This shift has impacted more than 7,000 families in Dahisar, with redevelopment projects becoming unviable. Delay and lack of clarity are affecting families directly or indirectly," said Chintan Vasani, Partner at Wisebiz Developers, a real estate developer from Dahisar.

"Some projects are stalled, leaving flat owners stranded, while others are in poor condition. The real estate association and representatives are willing to assist in fulfilling the necessary formalities," said Vasani.

What are high frequency radars?

High frequency radars are used for signaling purposes for flights that fly in and around the Mumbai airspace. The radars are installed on 58 acres of land owned by AAI in Dahisar.

The Union government had in August 2017 agreed to shift the radars after the Maharashtra government had sought to take over the land parcel for construction of a Metro car depot. The plan was later junked by the Maharashtra government, and now the Mumbai civic body known as the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), plans to acquire the land and come up with a park on it.

Apart from Dahisar, height restrictions for construction in Mumbai have also been imposed due to the presence of defence facilities or aviation signaling radars in the vicinity.

There are also environmental restrictions, especially in coastal regulation zones (CRZ), in place. Height restrictions are in place in several areas of Mumbai like Kandivali, Malad, Vile Parle and Ghatkopar.

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) on May 29 had issued a list of 20 residential buildings in South Mumbai that are extremely dangerous and are required to be vacated immediately. In all, there are more than 10,000 dilapidated buildings in the city. These include the number of buildings that are repairable.

