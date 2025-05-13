ILP 4 India 1 Private Limited buys land parcel in Kurla, Mumbai, for 194 crore

ILP 4 India 1 Private Limited has purchased a land parcel in Kurla, Mumbai, for ₹193.5 crore from Shri Aditya Finwealth Private Limited, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. ILP 4 India 1 Private Limited has purchased a land parcel in Kurla, Mumbai, for ₹ 193.5 crore from Shri Aditya Finwealth Private Limited, according to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

According to IGR property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction, valued at Rs. 193.5 crore, involves a land parcel spread across 15,985 square meters (~1.60 hectares/~3.95 acres). The transaction also includes multiple existing buildings on the acquired land parcel with a total built-up area of around 4,519 sq. m (~48,641 sq. ft).

The deal incurred a stamp duty of Rs. 11.61 crore and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000. As per the Development Plan 2034, the land parcel is categorized under the industrial land use.

The agreement was registered in May 2025.

ILP 4 India 1 Private Limited is a private infrastructure and construction company incorporated in 2019 under the Companies Act, 2013. ILP 4 India 1 is engaged in the real estate and construction industry.

Shree Aditya Finwealth is a private, unlisted, non-government company incorporated on January 28, 1955. With a legacy spanning over 70 years, it has been primarily engaged in the finance sector.

All about Kurla

Kurla, located in the heart of Mumbai, is a commercial and residential hub and is well connected to key business districts such as BKC, Andheri, and Lower Parel. The locality benefits from its strategic position along the Central and Harbour railway lines, as well as proximity to the international airport and major roads like the Eastern Express Highway and the upcoming metro corridors.

The area has a mix of commercial and industrial estates, retail centres, and residential developments.

ILP 4 India 1 Private Limited and Shri Aditya Finwealth Private Limited could not be reached for a comment.