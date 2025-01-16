Mumbai real estate: Triplex apartment sold in Bandra Kurla Complex for 99 crore

A triplex has been sold in the Mumbai real estate market's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area for ₹99 crore, according to the property registration documents accessed by IndexpTap.com Mumbai real estate: A triplex measuring 17,742 sq ft has been sold in the Mumbai real estate market's Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) area for ₹ 99 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pexels)

The triplex has been purchased by a firm named Gecom International Pvt Ltd in a building named Signature Island constructed by listed real estate developer Suntech Realty, the documents show.

The document further revealed that the apartment was sold for ₹55,800 per sq ft and included 10 car parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on January 10, 2025 for which a stamp duty of ₹5.94 crore was paid along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, according to the documents.

The triplex measures 11,295 sq ft, along with additional area of 4,834 sq ft.

The per sq ft rate of residential units in BKC is between ₹50,000 to around ₹1 lakh per sq ft, local brokers said.

The ongoing per sq ft rate in BKC is between ₹500 to ₹550. A recent rental deal was closed for ₹700 per sq ft, and the duration of the lease was only for five months. Short-term deals generally command a premium, local brokers said.

BKC is one of India's costliest commercial business districts and has some of the most premium commercial office spaces.

BKC is also home to several government offices, including the GST, Reserve Bank of India, Income Tax Department, Family Court, and US Consulate.

Several multinational firms, including Jio, Apple, Netflix, Google, Facebook, Amazon, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Spotify, and Blackstone, have offices in BKC.

An email query sent to Sunteck Realty did not get a response. Gecom International Pvt Ltd could not be reached for comment. The story will be updated if they respond.

Luxury real estate deals in Mumbai real estate market

Mumbai's luxury real estate segment has reported several property transactions since the 2025.

On January 9, Harsh Anand Jain, CEO and co-founder of Dream11, an online gaming app, purchased a luxury apartment in South Mumbai's Walkeshwar area for more than ₹138 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by IndexTap.com.

On January 3, Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his family bought two luxury apartments worth ₹86.92 crore in Mumbai's Juhu area, property registration documents showed.