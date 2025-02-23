India Design 2025: From mountain-peak homes to jungle bars, architects share the wildest demands for luxury second homes

Second-home destinations like Goa and Alibaug are experiencing a surge in demand for high-end villa properties, leading to some outlandish requests from buyers, say architects. One bizarre demand came from a buyer who wanted a 10,000 sq ft property designed in the shape of three mountain peaks. Another out-of-the-blue request involved building a treehouse perched at the top of a hill. India’s second-home market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with ultra-wealthy homeowners reshaping the concept of a getaway retreat.(Souptik Datta)

However, the lack of proper roads made transporting raw materials nearly impossible, prompting the consideration of using a helicopter to airdrop supplies. In Goa, a client insisted on constructing a large bar right in the heart of the jungle

India’s second-home market is undergoing a remarkable transformation, with ultra-wealthy homeowners reshaping the concept of a getaway retreat.

No longer just simple weekend escapes, second homes in India are becoming bold architectural masterpieces—set in lush forests, perched on rugged cliffs, or floating above serene backwaters. These luxurious residences blend innovative design, sustainability, and opulence, creating spaces that break tradition and embrace the extraordinary.

From a glass-walled jungle hideaway in Goa to a subterranean desert mansion in Rajasthan, these outlandish second homes push the limits of creativity, fusing cutting-edge technology with breathtaking aesthetics.

Design experts at the ongoing India Design ID 2025 highlight that second homes in India have evolved from simple weekend retreats to personalized sanctuaries that reflect homeowners' unique styles. Some feature modern luxury with clean lines, artisanal craftsmanship, and bespoke details, while others boast exquisite marble, high-end furniture, and stunning views of hills or ocean fronts.

Second-home destinations like Goa and Alibaug are witnessing a surge in demand, with luxury villa properties selling rapidly. In Maharashtra, Lonavala has become a prime second-home location, attracting buyers looking to invest in villas, farmhouses, or bungalows. Most second-homebuyers in Lonavala hail from Mumbai, Pune, and Gujarat.

Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan, are among the many celebrities investing in second homes in popular destinations like Panvel, Alibaug, and Goa.

Bold, ‘outlandish' second home designs

Karan Desai, an architect who recently debuted in Milan, shared that the second-home market in India is booming year after year. "I constantly see buyers willing to invest more in their second homes than their primary residences. They visit these homes once or twice a month, escaping the daily grind to immerse themselves in completely their own spaces," he said on the sidelines of the event.

Desai shared details of one of his recent projects in the picturesque Manali, where he designed a 10,000 sq ft property shaped like three mountain peaks.

"We deconstructed traditional design, creating separate bedrooms connected by unique spaces, including libraries. This allowed the owners to enjoy intimate spaces, far removed from the clutter of conventional layouts. The living room, kitchen, and dining area were merged into a single central unit, creating an open, cohesive space," he explained.

Helicopters to construct second homes

Desai discussed the challenges of building second homes in remote locations, particularly at high altitudes, where the cost of transporting raw materials can triple. "In one project, we were tasked with building a treehouse at the top of a hill.

However, without proper roads, transporting the materials became nearly impossible. At one point, we even considered using a helicopter to airdrop the supplies," Desai said with a smile.

Underground swimming pool and a helipad

Heena Handa, an architect at EDC Projects, shared one of the most ‘outrageous’ requests she received from a client—a second home in northern India that included an underground swimming pool and a helipad.

"People are now using every inch of space available. We added a basement, infused romance with lighting, and incorporated a jacuzzi at one end of a spacious lap pool," she told HT.com.

Colonial British-era house atop a mountain

Perched in the breathtaking Himalayan landscape, Heena Handa described her latest second home project in Landour, which offered a 360-degree view of the mountains, whispering pines, and a historic Mission House.

"The tranquillity atop Mussoorie evoked a sense of nostalgia and elegance," she said. "The renovation blends the old and the new, creating a timeless, joyful space. The columns from the original veranda have now been incorporated into the 'sunroom,' making them a proud feature of the most used room in the house."

Into the Wild: A jungle bar, reptiles, and more

One designer at the India Design 2025 event shared her experience working on one of the most 'outrageous' second home projects, where the client requested a bar right in the heart of a jungle.

"In Goa, we built a large bar deep in the jungle, replicating a wild forest environment with towering trees and a lush rainforest landscape. I wouldn’t have been surprised if we had reptiles roaming around," she said.