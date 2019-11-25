Indirapuram: GDA may upgrade a few utilities before handover

real-estate

The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) may spend Rs 200 crore on upgrading facilities in Indirapuram in case the municipal corporation does not take up the three services during the handover process of the colony.

The GDA and municipal corporation officials last week met to discuss the modalities of the handover for maintenance. Corporation officials are of the view that they can initially take up cleaning, streetlights and roads of the locality while the other services which need improvement may need to be upgraded before the handover.

“In case the corporation does not take up the three services of sewerage, drainage and drinking water, the authority will take up their upgrade. The upgrade works will cost about Rs. 200 crore. So GDA, out of the funds it gets from service charges and also out of its own funds can get the works done. Since the payments will be spread over a period of three years it will not be difficult to upgrade the services,” said Kanchan Verma, authority’s vice chairperson.

The corporation officials had recently told HT that they will be taking up a joint survey of Indirapuram along with GDA officials and later place the handover proposal before the corporation board for any clearance.

The GDA has already assigned a detailed study of Indirapuram’s sewerage, drainage and water supplies network to a private company.

In one of the study reports received for sewerage, it has been suggested that extra sewerage from other areas other than Indirapuram is entering the 56 MLD capacity sewerage treatment plant which is maintained by GDA.

The study has also suggested rectification measures which are to be taken up by GDA for resolution of the issue of sewage overflow and backflow in Indirapuram’s residential areas.

In December last year, a joint survey of Indirapuram was conducted by GDA and corprporation officers but no forward movement in the process could be achieved.

Then, the GDA had offered that services like roads, cleanliness and street lights be given to corporation.

The corporation officials said that they want GDA to complete the pending infrastructure works before they take over the maintenance services.