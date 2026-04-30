Karnataka govt extends 5% property tax rebate till May 31; applicable across five city corporations

In a relief to property owners, the Karnataka government has extended the deadline to avail a 5% rebate on property tax payments for FY 2026–27. Taxpayers under the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the city’s five municipal corporations can now claim the discount until May 31, 2026, as per a government order. In a relief to property owners, the Karnataka government has extended the 5% property tax rebate deadline for FY27 to May 31, 2026, for taxpayers under the Greater Bengaluru Authority and five city corporations. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

The extension aims to encourage timely payments and boost revenue collection, offering relief to those who have yet to pay while giving them another opportunity to benefit from the rebate.

“In the interest of taxpayers under the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority and the five municipal corporations of Bengaluru, the period for granting a 5% discount to taxpayers who pay property tax in full in the year 2026-27 has been extended till 31-05-2026,” the order said.

The rebate applies to property owners who pay their annual property tax in a single lump sum. The extension aims to improve collections while giving homeowners additional time to arrange funds and complete payments without penalty, according to the order.

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The move is expected to benefit a wide base of residential and commercial property owners across the city. Homeowners say that such incentives, though modest in percentage terms, can translate into meaningful savings for owners of high-value properties, particularly in core and premium micro-markets.

“It will benefit homeowners, especially those in self-occupied units. Property tax for a 1,100 sq ft 2BHK is typically around ₹4,000– ₹5,000 and increases for larger homes, so those paying the full annual tax can gain from the discount,” Dhananjaya Padmabanachar, director of Karnataka Home Buyers Forum, said.

Earlier, GBA had also indicated that digital payment channels and self-assessment systems remain available to streamline the process. Taxpayers are encouraged to verify property details and clear any pending dues, they had said.

Last year as well, in a move to benefit the public and encourage timely tax payments, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) extended the deadline for availing the 5% property tax rebate by one month.



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Homebuyers can also download e-Khata using the property tax ID Property owners in Bengaluru can now download their e-Khata online using their SAS Property Tax ID. The digital initiative has been rolled out across the five city corporations under the Greater Bengaluru Area, GBA had said earlier.

Property owners can access the service through the official portal and log in using their mobile number and OTP. After entering the SAS Application Property Tax ID, users can download the e-Khata instantly, it said.

Citizens need to visit the official e-Aasthi portal of the Bengaluru civic administration, sign in using mobile verification, and enter the property tax ID linked to their property records, the statement said.

E-Khata is the electronic version of the traditional khata certificate, introduced by Bengaluru's municipal body in October 2024. This digital record is available online, allowing property owners to download and verify their khata without visiting the municipal office.