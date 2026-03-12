Bengaluru’s municipal body to auction 50 properties to recover ₹95 lakh property tax dues

Bengaluru’s municipal body, the Greater Bengaluru Authority, is set to auction 50 properties in the Bommanahalli zone of Bengaluru South City Corporation on March 13 to recover pending property tax dues of over ₹95.5 lakh, GBA said in a statement. Bengaluru's municipal body Greater Bengaluru Authority will auction 50 properties in Bommanahalli on March 13 to recover over ₹95.5 lakh in pending property tax dues. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pexels )

The auction will be conducted at 11 am at the zonal office building on Begur Main Road under the supervision of the zonal joint commissioner. The move comes after repeated notices and reminders were issued to property owners who failed to clear outstanding tax payments despite being given multiple opportunities, the statement said.

According to the municipal body, several properties had earlier been identified for auction as part of the tax recovery drive. On February 21, as many as 30 properties in the Bommanahalli zone were auctioned, after which the owners of 13 properties cleared their pending dues on the spot.



Subsequently, a list of 50 properties, including 17 from the earlier batch and 33 additional defaulters, was prepared for auction on February 27. Before the auction, 14 property owners paid their outstanding dues, GBA officials said.

The action is being taken under provisions of the Greater Bengaluru Administration Act 2025 and the Property Tax Assessment, Collection and Administration Rules 2024, which mandate that all properties within city corporation limits must pay property tax every financial year, the GBA statement said.

“Show-cause notices and property tax demand notices have been issued to defaulters, and adequate time was given to clear the dues. Even after repeated reminders, some property owners have continued to default, prompting the civic body to initiate auction proceedings,” Commissioner KN Ramesh said.

GBA officials said the auction proceedings will be withdrawn if property owners clear their outstanding tax dues before the process begins.



GBA auctions seven properties Earlier, GBA auctioned seven properties across the East and North zones, attracting bids worth over ₹7 crore, as part of efforts to recover long-pending dues running into hundreds of crores, according to details shared by the civic authority.

The municipal body said nearly 7,000 properties across the city have accumulated property tax arrears totalling ₹437 crore.

Of the seven properties auctioned, two were within the North City Corporation limits, and five were within the East City Corporation.

On the auction of properties for non-payment of property tax, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar had said earlier that most defaulters are commercial property owners who have failed to pay taxes for the past seven to eight years. He made the remarks during a press conference at the GBA office on February 21.

“One Time Settlement was introduced as a humanitarian measure, and 2.65 lakh people benefited, generating ₹1,200 crore in revenue. If property owners fail to utilise OTS, the municipal body must proceed as per law,” he had said.