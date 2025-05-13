Knowledge Realty Trust gets CCI nod to acquire entities of Blackstone, Sattva Group

New Delhi, May 13 (PTI) The Competition Commission of India on May 13 approved IPO-bound Knowledge Realty Trust's acquisition of several entities affiliated with private equity major Blackstone and Bengaluru-based Sattva Group. CCI has approved IPO-bound Knowledge Realty Trust's acquisition of several entities affiliated with Blackstone and Bengaluru-based Sattva Group. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) is sponsored by real estate company Sattva Group and Blackstone.

"The proposed combination comprises of direct and indirect acquisition by the Knowledge Realty Trust, acting through its manager, Knowledge Realty Office Management Services, formerly known as Trinity Office Management Services (acquirer REIT), of certain entities, some of which inter-alia belong to the Blackstone Group, some belonging to the Sattva Group and remaining held jointly controlled by Blackstone and Sattva Group," the regulator said in a release.

Knowledge Realty Office Management Services is a Sebi-registered REIT engaged in the business of owning and/or operating a portfolio of rent or income-generating real estate assets and related income-generating assets.

"Competition Commission of India approves acquisition by the Knowledge Realty Trust of certain entities belonging to Blackstone Group and/or Sattva Group," it added.

The entities of Blackstone and Sattva group are engaged in the commercial real estate and renewable power sectors in India.

In March this year, Knowledge Realty Trust filed initial documents with market regulator Sebi to launch its maiden REIT (Real Estate Investment Trust) IPO to raise more than ₹6,200 crore. The company filed draft IPO papers as part of its strategy to monetise its 30 prime office assets across major cities.

KRT will be the largest REIT in India in terms of Net Operating Income (NOI) and Gross Asset Value which is estimated at around ₹60,000 crore.

At present, there are four listed REITs in India -- Brookfield India Real Estate Trust, Embassy Office Parks REIT, Mindspace Business Parks REIT, and Nexus Select Trust.

Apart from Nexus Select Trust, the other three REITs are backed by rent-yielding office assets. Nexus owns a large portfolio of retail real estate spaces.

This will be the fifth public listing of Blackstone India Real Estate business, including three listed REITs and one of Ventive Hospitality.

KRT's total portfolio is 48 million sq ft (37 million square feet completed) across 30 Grade A office assets across six major cities, making it India's most geographically diverse Office REIT.

Of the total portfolio, 90 per cent is leased with marquee tenants - 76 per cent with MNCs and 45 per cent with GCCs (Global Capability Centres).

Sattva Developers has so far constructed 74 million square feet across seven Indian cities in commercial, residential, co-living, co-working, hospitality, and data centre sectors. An additional 75 million square feet area is in planning and implementation.

Blackstone, a leading global investment firm, has a huge exposure in the Indian real estate market.