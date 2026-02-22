Lodha Developers to invest ₹1,200 cr on construction in Q4, launch housing projects worth ₹13K cr

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd will invest ₹1,200 crore this quarter on pure construction activities and will launch 12 housing projects with an estimated sales value of nearly ₹13,000 crore to expand its business. Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd will invest ₹1,200 crore this quarter on pure construction activities and will launch 12 housing projects with an estimated sales value of nearly ₹13,000 crore (Picture for representational purposes only) (Lodha Developers Photo )

Lodha Developers, which sells properties under the Lodha brand, is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

According to an investors' presentation, Lodha Developers has invested ₹2,930 crore on construction during the first nine months of this fiscal year.

Lodha Developers MD and CEO Abhishek Lodha told analysts that the construction spend is expected to be around ₹1,200 crore in the current March quarter of 2025-26.

On the launch pipeline for the fourth quarter, Lodha Developers said it will offer 7 million sq ft area for sale in the 12 project across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, and Bengaluru.

The revenue potential of the 7 million sq ft area is estimated at ₹12,820 crore.

During the first nine months of this fiscal year, Lodha Developers launched 9.7 million sq ft for sale across 20 projects with an estimated revenue potential of ₹22,880 crore.

Continuing with its aggression plan to add land bank for future growth, Lodha Developers Ltd acquired 11 land parcels in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Delhi-NCR, Pune, and Bengaluru in the first nine months of this fiscal year to develop projects.

These 11 land parcels have an estimated saleable area of 20.6 million sq ft and expected sales value of ₹58,800 crore.

It acquires land parcels through outright purchases as well as forming partnerships with landowners to create a strong pipeline of future projects.

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹956.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹944.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹4,775.4 crore in the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal from ₹4,146.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Lodha Developers has constructed more than 100 million sq ft area so far.

It has a strong presence in the MMR, Pune, Bengaluru housing markets. It has entered into the Delhi-NCR residential market recently.