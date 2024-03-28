 Macrotech Developers to raise ₹125 cr through issue of debentures - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Macrotech Developers to raise 125 cr through issue of debentures

ByHT News Desk
Mar 28, 2024 09:18 PM IST

The executive committee of the Board of Directors of Macrotech Developers has approved the allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures of ₹1 lakh each

Mumbai-based real estate major Macrotech Developers Ltd, that sells properties under the Lodha brand, said on March 28 that it will raise 125 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs).

Mumbai-based real estate major Macrotech Developers Ltd that sells properties under the Lodha brand, said on March 28 that it will raise <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>125 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). (Picture for representational purposes only)
Mumbai-based real estate major Macrotech Developers Ltd that sells properties under the Lodha brand, said on March 28 that it will raise 125 crore through the issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs). (Picture for representational purposes only)

The executive committee of the Board of Directors of Macrotech Developers has approved the allotment of 12,500 non-convertible debentures of 1 lakh each aggregating to 125 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Pursuant to Regulations 30 and 51 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (“Listing Regulations”), we wish to inform you that the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company has today i.e., March 28, 2024, approved the allotment of 12,500 rated, listed, senior, secured, redeemable, taxable, transferable non-convertible debentures of 1,00,000 each aggregating to 125 Crore. (“Secured NCDs”),” the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: All that you need to know about ‘bulk’ property deals being registered in the financial capital

The company said in a separate filing that it has acquired 50% of the paid-up equity capital and other securities/instruments of Siddhivinayak Realties Pvt Ltd under a share purchase agreement (SPA).

Also Read: Lodha group inks JDA for a luxury project on Worli promenade

“We hereby inform of the acquisition of 50% of the paid-up equity capital and; other securities / instruments of Siddhivinayak Realties Private Limited under a Share Purchase Agreement (“SPA”),” it said.

Recently, Macrotech Developers raised 3,300 crore by selling shares to institutional investors. 

Also Read: 15 real estate firms, including DLF, figure in the list of India’s most valuable companies

 

 

 

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Real Estate / Macrotech Developers to raise 125 cr through issue of debentures
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 28, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On