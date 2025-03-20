Mumbai Real Estate: Omkar Realtors promoter's wife, Aruna Varma, purchases 68 crore luxury apartment in Worli

Aruna Babulal Varma, wife of Omkar Realtors' promoter Babulal Varma, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹68 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com Mumbai real estate update: Aruna Babulal Varma, wife of Omkar Realtors' promoter Babulal Varma, has purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹ 68 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The documents show that the Four Seasons Private Residences apartment measures 5,291 sq ft, with a balcony area of 310 sq ft and an exclusive area of 922 sq ft.

The documents show that Providence Land Private Limited sold the luxury apartment that constructed the service apartments under the banner of Four Seasons Private Residences.

The transaction was registered on March 6, 2025 at ₹1.29 lakh per sq ft, the documents show.

They show that a stamp duty of ₹3.42 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for the transaction.

Omkar Realtors has constructed several slum rehabilitation projects in the city.

Queries have been emailed to Omkar Realtors and Four Seasons. If they respond, the story will be updated.

Worli real estate market

Worli has been in the news for several high-ticket luxury apartment sales that cost above ₹100 crore. It is Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential market, known for its premium high-rises and sea-facing apartments.

In a big-ticket property deal on March 13, listed real estate developer Macrotech Developers, also known as Lodha Group, sold a 14,866 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for ₹187.47 crore at a per sq ft price of over ₹1.26 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed by Square Yards.

Worli recorded 683 residential registrations across the primary and secondary markets, with a total transaction value of Rs. 7,326 crore between January and December 2024, according to data shared by SquareYards.

The average residential property price, including primary and secondary properties in the locality, stood at Rs. 84,754 per sq. ft. as of December 2024, the data added.