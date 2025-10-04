Mumbai real estate: Slum Rehabilitation Authority looking to purchase new 10,000–20,000 sq ft office space near BKC

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), which oversees the approval and monitoring of slum redevelopment projects in Maharashtra, is looking to purchase a new office space of about 20,000 sq ft near the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Mumbai’s most expensive commercial hub. The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA), which oversees the approval and monitoring of slum redevelopment projects in Maharashtra, is looking to purchase a new office space. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Reuters/File) (Reuters)

The SRA’s current headquarters is located in Bandra East, adjacent to BKC. Officials told HT Real Estate that the authority is now seeking a larger space to accommodate its expanding operations.

According to the tender floated by SRA, the proposed premises must be located within 1,000 metres of the existing SRA office in Bandra East, Mumbai, and should have a carpet area of approximately 1,000 to 2,000 square metres (10,000 to 20,000 sq ft) on a single floor.

In addition, the SRA has specified the requirement of 15 to 25 dedicated parking spaces for four-wheelers. The tender document states that preference will be given to office premises located on refuge floors or those with adjoining open areas, considering the heavy public footfall the authority experiences.

The building floor must be available for the exclusive use of the SRA, with all necessary permissions in place for commercial use, the tender document showed.

The authority has also stipulated that the property title must be clear, marketable, and free of encumbrances, with all relevant ownership documents in place. According to the tender document, the building should have a valid structural stability certificate, and essential utilities such as water and electricity must be fully functional and compliant with prevailing building regulations.

All about SRA The SRA was established under the Maharashtra Slum Rehabilitation Act in the late 1990s to provide housing to families living in slums. Since its inception up to December 2024, the authority has completed 2,424 projects and rehabilitated 2,68,188 slum-dwelling families in new tenements.

A Slum Rehabilitation Project (SRA) in Mumbai is a government initiative aimed at redeveloping slum areas by providing free, legal housing to eligible slum dwellers. In return, developers are granted rights to use a portion of the freed-up land for saleable projects, creating a balance between social welfare and real estate development incentives.

Under the SRA scheme, rehabilitated families receive a 1 BHK apartment measuring around 330 sq ft. During the construction phase, existing slums are demolished, and displaced residents are provided with interim rental assistance.