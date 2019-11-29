e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Myanmar tycoon open to foreign investment in wake of Ayala deal

In an interview in Yangon, Win Aung said a stake sale is an option as he plans to expand Myanmar Thilawa SEZ Holdings Pcl, which operates a manufacturing zone where 109 firms have opened factories or plan to do so.

real-estate Updated: Nov 29, 2019 10:48 IST
Khine Lin Kyaw
Khine Lin Kyaw
Bloomberg
Win Aung
Win Aung( Sourced by Bloomberg from Dagon Group of Companies)
         

Myanmar tycoon Win Aung is open to foreign investment in the listed industrial-estate provider he oversees, following Ayala Corp.’s tie up with a firm traded on the nation’s fledgling stock exchange.

In an interview in Yangon, Win Aung said a stake sale is an option as he plans to expand Myanmar Thilawa SEZ Holdings Pcl, which operates a manufacturing zone where 109 firms have opened factories or plan to do so.

“We’ll need more capital and technology,” Win Aung, the firm’s chairman, said Thursday. “Detailed plans will be revealed later after the authorities officially allow foreigner participation on the Yangon Stock Exchange.”

Myanmar is trying to expand a stunted bourse that currently has just five stocks by allowing overseas purchases of domestic equities from 2020. The Philippines’ oldest conglomerate Ayala is investing in one of those five -- First Myanmar Investment Pcl -- via an $82.5 million convertible loan that will become a 20% shareholding when rules permit.

The four-year-old Thilawa special economic zone is viewed by some as the largest in Myanmar. Japanese, Thai and Malaysian firms account for the bulk of the factories located there, according to Win Aung.

Trade War

Myanmar’s business community hopes to benefit from the U.S.-China trade war by luring manufacturers fleeing tariffs. Win Aung said the tension had yet to impact Thilawa significantly.

“But Myanmar is in a good position to benefit from the trade war,” he said. “It’s really important that the government sets the right policies on how to attract potential investors.”

Read More: Myanmar’s Path to Trade War Gains Blocked by $120 Billion Hole

Win Aung is also the founder and chairman of conglomerate Dagon Group. He was on the U.S. government’s list of “specially designated nationals” until 2015, under a sanctions program that targeted individuals and entities when the country was run by a military junta.

Net foreign-direct investment into Myanmar collapsed to 1.8% of gross domestic product last year from 6% in 2017, World Bank data shows.

That reflected in part a souring of sentiment after the Rohingya refugee crisis flared up in Rakhine state in the second half of the same year.

At the same time, some firms remain interested in gaining exposure to Myanmar’s high levels of economic growth.

Ayala is placing a $237.5 million bet on the nation by linking up with one of the country’s best known tycoons, Serge Pun. The deal includes the potential equity stake in First Myanmar Investment.

tags
top news
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
Re 1 clinics, meals for Rs 10, 80% job quota for locals in Sena-led govt’s CMP
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
1 litre milk diluted with ‘bucket of water’, served to 81 students in UP school
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Government okays over Rs 22,000-crore military project deal
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
‘Maybe that was my ego talking’: Kohli narrates pain of WC semis loss
MPs doze off during Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament, trigger Twitter meme fest
MPs doze off during Sitharaman’s speech in Parliament, trigger Twitter meme fest
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
Devendra Fadnavis starts vacating CM residence, hunts for new home
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Maharashtra govtHTLS 2019Karan PatelDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13AWACS aircraft

don't miss

latest news

India News