NBCC, HUDCO ink ₹117 crore MoU for projects in Panchkula, Kaushambi, Ahmedabad and Delhi

NBCC (India) Ltd and Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to execute development projects in Panchkula, Kaushambi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi worth ₹117 crore. The MoU was signed by HUDCO CMD Sanjay Kulshrestha and NBCC CMD K P Mahadevaswamy.

Under the agreement, NBCC will develop a commercial complex at Kaushambi in Ghaziabad, redevelop HUDCO’s land parcel in Panchkula, construct new blocks at HUDCO’s regional office in Ahmedabad, and reconstruct residential flats at the Asian Games Village Complex in the national capital.

Together, these projects represent a combined investment of more than ₹117 crore and will be executed on a turnkey basis by NBCC, the statement said.