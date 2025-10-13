Neil Nitin Mukesh and his father Nitin Mukesh buy a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Lower Parel for ₹11.35 crore

Bollywood actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, along with his father and playback singer Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur, has purchased an apartment in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai for ₹11.35 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards. Bollywood playback singer Nitin Mukeshchand Mathur, along with his son Neil Nitin Mukesh Chand Mathur, purchases an apartment in the Lower Parel area of Mumbai for ₹11.35 cr. (HT Files)

The apartment, measuring 2,044 sq ft, is located on the 31st floor of a building named World One by Lodha Developers.

The apartment was purchased along with two car parking spaces, for which the transaction was registered on July 10, 2025.

A stamp duty of ₹68.10 lakh and a registration fee of ₹30,000, the documents show.

The apartment was purchased in the secondary market from the Shah family and others, according to the documents.

An email query sent to Lodha Developers received no response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Nitin Mukheschand Mathur, and the sellers could not be reached for comment.

Also Read: NSE CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan invests in a ₹10 crore apartment in Lodha World Towers, Worli, Mumbai

All about Lower Parel Earlier this month, National Stock Exchange Managing Director and CEO, Ashishkumar Manilal Chauhan, purchased a 1,900 sq ft apartment for nearly ₹10 crore in Lodha World Towers, located in Mumbai’s Worli area, according to documents accessed by Liases Foras Real Estate Research & Rating Pvt Ltd.

Chauhan bought the apartment on the 11th floor of The World Towers complex. The unit comes with three car parking spaces and has a registered value of ₹9.93 crore, as per the documents.

Also Read: Can a developer forfeit a homebuyer’s booking amount if the sale agreement is not signed and the booking is cancelled?

According to the agreement to sell, the total area of the apartment is 1,989.31 square feet. The property was purchased from Lodha Developers Limited (formerly known as Macrotech Developers Limited) and was registered on October 4, 2025, according to the documents.

Bollywood stars such as Abhishek Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, and writer Amish Tripathi, along with sports personality Zaheer Khan, have also invested in properties in Lower Parel, according to Square Yards’ analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Also Read: Should you opt for a top-up home loan this Diwali? What borrowers must know before signing up

According to SquareYards, Lower Parel is a prime residential and commercial area in Mumbai, offering luxurious living spaces with excellent connectivity to key business districts like Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) and Nariman Point.

Nitin Mukesh, a celebrated Indian playback singer, is renowned for his soulful voice and memorable songs in Bollywood films, including Ram Teri Ganga Maili and Karz. Renowned for his emotive singing style, he has carved a niche for himself and continues to inspire aspiring musicians across India.