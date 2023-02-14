Home / Real Estate / New Zealand house prices edge higher in January: Report

New Zealand house prices edge higher in January: Report

real estate
Published on Feb 14, 2023 02:42 PM IST

Seasonally adjusted national median house prices values rose 0.2% in January compared with the previous month.

Seasonally adjusted national median house prices values rose 0.2% in January.(Twitter)
Reuters | | Posted by Shobhit Gupta

New Zealand house prices edged higher in January but high interest rates, lower borrowing capacity and reports about a possible recession were keeping homes on the market longer, the Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) said on Tuesday.

Seasonally adjusted national median house prices values rose 0.2% in January compared with the previous month, and were down 13.2% from a year ago, according to REINZ.

Chief Executive Jen Baird said prices continued to ease but the pace of the decline was steadying and the market showed "glimpses of new life."

"In seasonally adjusted terms, this month's numbers show a January that performed better than expected," Baird said.

Story Saved
Tuesday, February 14, 2023
