Noida adopts Mumbai’s redevelopment model, customises it for EWS and leasehold group housing societies

Noida's new redevelopment policy marks a 'progressive shift' in urban renewal, drawing inspiration from Mumbai's model but adapting it to meet Noida's local requirements. Noida's new redevelopment policy draws inspiration from Mumbai's model but adapts it to meet Noida's local requirements.

Like Mumbai, it incentivizes developers by allowing a higher Floor Area Ratio (FAR) and the sale of additional units. At the same time, it ensures that existing residents benefit from upgraded, more spacious homes and are provided with temporary accommodation during reconstruction, say real estate experts.

However, the key distinction lies in its focus. Unlike Mumbai’s broad, city-wide redevelopment framework, Noida’s approach is more targeted and phased. It specifically prioritizes the redevelopment of Economically Weaker Section (EWS) units and leasehold group housing societies, with Requests for Proposal (RFPs) issued on a project-specific basis.

Noida’s redevelopment policy

In its 218th board meeting held on June 14, the Noida Authority approved several initiatives, including the redevelopment of aging, dilapidated high-rise group housing towers.

Noida Authority CEO Lokesh M told Hindustan Times, “The board has given in-principle approval to the redevelopment of old, dilapidated high-rises so that users of these projects can avail themselves of better basic facilities and modern infrastructure within their buildings.”

Under the scheme, existing EWS flats will be demolished and reconstructed. Developers will be allowed to sell additional housing units but must ensure that original residents receive larger, improved flats. They are also required to provide temporary accommodation to residents until the new homes are ready for possession.

The Authority aims to redevelop old housing projects built by the Noida Authority in Sectors 27, 93, and 93A.

Cooperative and private developers who have old low-rise buildings can use a 3.5 floor area ratio instead of the old 2 FAR to build more flats and go vertical if they can purchase additional FAR for the redevelopment, Lokesh M told the newspaper.

This is what experts have to say about Noida's redevelopment policy

“Noida’s new redevelopment policy is a progressive step. While it is closely modelled on Mumbai’s approach, it is more customized to Noida’s specific local needs. Like Mumbai, it incentivizes developers by allowing higher FAR and sale of additional units while making sure that the original residents benefit from more spacious, upgraded homes as well as temporary accommodation while reconstruction is underway,” explained Santhosh Kumar, vice chairman, Anarock Group.

“The key differences are that Noida’s focus is on EWS and leasehold societies, and the Requests for Proposal are project-specific. This renders it more targeted and phased than in the case of Mumbai, which uses a broader, city-wide redevelopment framework,” he said.

Concurs Abhishek Singh, director, V3 Infrasol, Noida’s redevelopment policy is a forward-looking move that addresses both urban renewal and infrastructure optimization. From a legal standpoint, it offers a clear framework for title regularization, transfer of rights, and stakeholder consent, key aspects that led to delays earlier.

Technically, it allows for the upgrade of aging structures, improved safety codes, and sustainable design practices. The policy encourages efficient land use, better density management, and integration of smart infrastructure, he said.

