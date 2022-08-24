Supertech's demolition will be an example for builders: Homebuyers' apex body

The demolition of Supertech's twin towers in Noida scheduled for August 28 should act as a deterrent for builders resorting to illegal construction, homebuyers' apex body FPCE said on Tuesday.

The Forum For People's Collective Efforts (FPCE), an umbrella body of homebuyers that played an important role in enactment and implementation of RERA, also demanded that dues of all aggrieved homebuyers be cleared before the demolition exercise.

"The demolition order...by the Supreme Court is certainly a landmark moment in the real estate history of India. This should act as a big deterrent for builders to not resort to illegal construction," FPCE President Abhay Upadhyay told news agency PTI.

In August last year, the Supreme Court had ordered demolition of the twin 40-storey towers (Apex and Ceyane), which are part of Supertech's Emerald Court project in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. There are over 900 flats in these two towers.

Upadhyay said exemplary punishment should also be given to all officials who were found to be working hand in gloves.

"Otherwise, the same situation may continue after a temporary pause," Upadhyay cautioned.

The FPCE President suggested that there should be a mechanism to let homebuyers know what they are buying is illegal or legal.

"What mechanism has been made to ensure that illegal construction are detected and stopped early and that homebuyers can easily differentiate between legal and illegal construction. Some guidelines in this regard would have helped," Upadhyay said.

Before demolition, he said it must be ensured that all allottees in both towers have been refunded money with interest or given alternate accommodation.

As per the evacuation plan, more than 5,000 residents of Emerald Court and ATS Village societies will have to vacate their homes by Sunday morning. Over 2,500 vehicles will also be removed from there.

The nearly 100-metre tall twin towers are scheduled for demolition at 2.30 pm on August 28.

As per the plan, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which is close to the twin towers, will remain unavailable for vehicular movement from 2.15 pm to 2.45 pm on the day of demolition.

