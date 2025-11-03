Omaxe Ltd appoints cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur as brand ambassador

Real estate developer Omaxe Ltd has appointed Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador. In a statement, the company said the association reflects its commitment to supporting sporting excellence and developing infrastructure that enables athletes to excel. Omaxe Ltd has appointed Indian women’s cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur as its brand ambassador.

India won the maiden ICC Women's World Cup title with a 52-run victory over South Africa on November 2.

The company had launched The Omaxe State last year, conceived as a destination for sport, leisure, and culture. The association signals Omaxe’s intent to translate ambition into tangible facilities and programs that nurture talent and create livelihoods, the company said in a statement.

“Being from Punjab, I have always felt a deep connection to the spirit of its people and the places that shape us. Omaxe’s presence in Punjab and its vision for creating world-class infrastructure give me great hope for communities and especially for the young generation. I am proud to join Omaxe as its Brand Ambassador and to stand with a company that believes in empowering youth, strengthening communities, and building facilities that inspire dreams and turn them into achievements,” said Harmanpreet Kaur in a statement.

“This partnership is about creating platforms that broaden access to sport, encourage greater participation of women in athletics, and strengthen local economies. One of the landmark outcomes of this vision will be the delivery of a new international-standard cricket stadium in the national capital after more than 140 years, a milestone for the city and for Indian sport,” said Mohit Goel, Managing Director, Omaxe Ltd.

Under the association, Omaxe and Harmanpreet Kaur will collaborate on initiatives including athlete development programs, grassroots outreach, community events, and awareness campaigns to promote sports as a viable career and a source of empowerment, the company said.

A key focus will be on women empowerment and encouraging greater participation of women in sports, the company said.