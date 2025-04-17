Sonam Kapoor named as brand ambassador for Mumbai-based Runwal Realty

Mumbai-based real estate firm Runwal has rebranded itself as Runwal Realty and onboarded Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador to give a push to its luxury projects. Mumbai-based real estate firm Runwal has rebranded itself as Runwal Realty and onboarded Bollywood star and global fashion icon Sonam Kapoor as its brand ambassador to give a push to its luxury projects. (Representational Photo)(File Photo)

According to the company, Sonam Kapoor will be the face of the company’s luxury real estate projects and will be featured across the full marketing mix of Runwal Realty’s marketing campaign, including print advertisements, digital promotions, Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising, and multiplexes.

The company has a portfolio in the residential, commercial, and retail real estate segments in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and Pune.

“At Runwal Realty, we believe that the true measure of our work is not just in square feet—it is in the lives we shape and the legacies we help build. Our philosophy, ‘Building for Generations to Come’ is rooted in this belief—that every space we create should stand the test of time, structurally and emotionally," said Sandeep Runwal, managing director, Runwal Realty.

Commenting on her association with Runwal Realty, Sonam Kapoor said, “In a world driven by change and fleeting trends, creating something timeless feels very personal, just like your home. That drew me to Runwal Realty—their belief that a home is far more than a space to live in; it’s the beginning of a legacy.”

"It feels quite natural to come on board with Runwal Realty as their ambassador because they share a similar vision of what home truly means—building with a heart for the future," Kapoor said.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan roped in as brand ambassador for Gurugram-based Elan Group

From silver screen to skyline: Bollywood stars back real estate brands

Several real estate developers have roped in Bollywood celebrities as brand ambassadors in recent years to boost visibility and consumer trust. In February 2025, Gurugram-based developer Elan Group announced the appointment of Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its official brand ambassador.

In July 2023, Pune-based real estate developer Gera Developments signed Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassador. In 2016, Mumbai-based Ekta Developers had appointed film star Anil Kapoor to promote its projects.