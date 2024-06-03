Paras Buildtech launches luxury housing project in Gurugram; to invest 490 crore in the project

Real estate firm Paras Buildtech has launched a super luxury project in Gurugram and will be investing close to ₹490 crore in the project, the company said in a statement. Real estate firm Paras Buildtech has launched a super luxury project in Gurugram and will be investing close to ₹ 490 crore in the project.

The project to be known as ‘The Manor’ is located in Gwal Pahari in Gurugram. The high-rise residential project spans 4.26 acres and will offer 120 luxury apartments.

"We are launching a new ultra luxury project in Gurugram. The price of each apartment will be around ₹9 to ₹10 crore," said Kunal Rishi, COO of Paras Buildtech.\

The company expects a total revenue (topline) of ₹1,200 crore from this launch with an investment of ₹490 crore in this project.

The size of the apartments will be 4,750 sq ft. The project is expected to be delivered by August 2028. The project is located adjacent to Paras Quartier, another luxury project by Paras Buildtech launched in 2012.

The Manor's location, Gwal Pahari, is nestled between commercial hubs of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Delhi.