Paras Buildtech launches luxury housing project in Gurugram; to invest 490 crore in the project

ByHT News Desk
Jun 03, 2024 04:20 PM IST

Paras Buildtech expects a total revenue (topline) of ₹1,200 crore from the launch of the Gurugram project with an investment of ₹490 crore in the project.

Real estate firm Paras Buildtech has launched a super luxury project in Gurugram and will be investing close to 490 crore in the project, the company said in a statement.

The project to be known as ‘The Manor’ is located in Gwal Pahari in Gurugram. The high-rise residential project spans 4.26 acres and will offer 120 luxury apartments.

Also Read: EaseMyTrip co-founder buys commercial property in Gurgaon worth 100 crore

"We are launching a new ultra luxury project in Gurugram. The price of each apartment will be around 9 to 10 crore," said Kunal Rishi, COO of Paras Buildtech.\

Also Read: Delhi-NCR saw 29 land deals for approximately 314 acres closed in FY-24; Gurugram leads with 22 land deals

The company expects a total revenue (topline) of 1,200 crore from this launch with an investment of 490 crore in this project.

The size of the apartments will be 4,750 sq ft. The project is expected to be delivered by August 2028. The project is located adjacent to Paras Quartier, another luxury project by Paras Buildtech launched in 2012.

Also Read: Virat Kohli leases 12 office spaces in Gurugram for 8.85 lakh per month

The Manor's location, Gwal Pahari, is nestled between commercial hubs of Gurugram, Faridabad, and Delhi.

 

See more

