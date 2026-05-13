PM Modi’s call for austerity measures: CREDAI shifts NATCON 2026 venue from Amsterdam to India

In support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to postpone overseas travel, conserve fuel, save foreign exchange and encourage domestic spending, the Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India has decided to shift the venue of its annual convention, NATCON 2026, from Amsterdam to India. In support of PM Narendra Modi’s appeal to postpone overseas travel, conserve fuel, save foreign exchange and encourage domestic spending, CREDAI has decided to shift the venue of its annual convention, NATCON 2026, from Amsterdam to India. (Photo for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The decision is a "strong endorsement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal to prioritise national interest amid the evolving geopolitical situation in West Asia, including reducing non-essential foreign travel, conserving fuel and foreign exchange, and promoting domestic spending", CREDAI said in a statement on May 13.

“At a time when the Prime Minister has called upon citizens and industries to act responsibly and prioritise national interest amid the evolving geopolitical situation, CREDAI believes it is important for the real estate sector, as one of the country’s largest employment-generating industries, to align with this vision and demonstrate collective responsibility during this important time for the nation,” said Shekhar Patel, president, CREDAI.

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“The industry is currently navigating significant challenges, including rising construction costs driven by escalating prices of cement, steel, and other critical raw materials, along with persistent labour shortages impacting project execution across markets. In this environment, it becomes even more important for all sectors to collectively contribute towards strengthening the domestic economy in line with the Prime Minister’s appeal,” it said.

The 23rd edition of the flagship convention NATCON 2026 was scheduled to be held in Amsterdam in August. The annual gathering generally happens overseas.

CREDAI will shortly identify and announce the Indian host destination for NATCON 2026, along with revised programme details.

On May 10, the Prime Minister emphasised that the Centre is trying to shield people from the adverse impact of the West Asia conflict and called for judicious use of fuel, postponement of gold purchases and foreign travel, among other measures, to strengthen the economy.

CREDAI NATCON witnesses participation from over 1,000 leading developers, investors, policymakers, architects, consultants, and industry stakeholders from across the country.

Credai, established in 1999, represents more than 13,000 developers across 230 city chapters in 20 states.

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