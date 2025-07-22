Premium homes priced over 1 crore made up 62% of H1 2025 sales, driven by Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune

Premium homes priced above ₹1 crore accounted for 62% of all housing sales in H1 2025, rising to 82,972 units from 51% in the same period last year, according to JLL. Premium homes priced above ₹ 1 crore accounted for 62% of all housing sales in H1 2025, rising to 82,972 units from 51% in the same period last year. (Representative photo)(Pixabay)

This shift in demand was driven largely by Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Pune, which together made up nearly 63% of total sales across the top seven cities.

The high-end luxury segment, especially in the ₹3–5 crore range, saw a 14% year-on-year growth surge in sales to 13,576 units, while homes priced over ₹5 crore recorded an 8% increase in demand to 7,970 units of house sales compared to H1 2024, the report said.

In contrast, the sub- ₹1 crore category recorded a 32% drop in sales to 51,804 units, bringing its share down to just 38% from 49% in H1 2024.

JLL said that despite an overall 13% YoY dip in H1 home sale volume to 1.3 lakh units, Q2 2025 saw a 7% quarterly rise with 69,630 transactions, driven by strong activity in Bengaluru (14,845 units), Mumbai (13,890 units), Pune (13,514 units), and Delhi NCR (11,031 units).

Also Read: CRC Group launches ₹ 1,500-crore ultra luxury project in Greater Noida with 341 apartments housed in 42-storey towers

Luxury homes accounted for over 29% of all housing sales in Q2 2025

JLL said that luxury demand also fueled project momentum with nearly 29% of Q2 2025 sales coming from homes launched during the same quarter, a post-pandemic high.

“The steady growth in luxury home sales indicates rising buyer affluence, evolving lifestyle aspirations, and a heightened demand for larger, premium living spaces. This increasing focus on premium properties has overshadowed activity in the mass housing segment. While sales in the ₹1 crore and above category homes grew by approximately 6% compared to H1 2024, the sub- ₹1 crore segment experienced a significant 32% decline during the same period,” Samantak Das, chief economist and head of research and REIS, India, JLL said.

Also Read: Mumbai luxury housing sales up 11% in H1 2025, driven by HNIs and lifestyle upgraders

Premium launches surge; prices continue to climb

The JLL report said that even as overall new launches slowed, developers doubled down on premium offerings. "Homes priced above ₹1 crore saw a 110% jump in launches in H1 2025 compared to last year. Kolkata (over 105%), Chennai (over 35%), and Bengaluru (over 19%) led in launch growth, while national new supply reached 154,086 units in H1," it said.

During the first half of 2025, Bengaluru led in new housing launches with 34,551 units, followed by Mumbai with 28,508 units and Pune with 28,145 units. Delhi NCR saw 21,733 launches, while Hyderabad recorded 20,116 units, showing a notable slowdown of 35% compared to H1 2024. Chennai recorded 12,033 launches in H1, marking strong growth, and Kolkata witnessed a sharp rise with 9,000 new units, up by 105% compared to H1 2024.

Residential prices rose across all major metros in Q2 2025, with Delhi NCR recording the sharpest increase at 17%, followed by Bengaluru at 14%.

"This widespread price growth across all major markets stems from higher building costs and consistent buyer demand, which has encouraged developers to launch more premium housing options," the report said.