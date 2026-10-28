Private equity investments in Indian real estate decline 31% to $1.66 bn in the first nine months of 2026, the lowest in the last six years: Report

Private equity (PE) investment in Indian real estate declined 31% year-on-year (YoY) to $ 1.66 bn in the first nine months of 2026 from $ 2.41 bn during the same period last year. This is the lowest level in the last six years, even as the number of transactions increased from 24 to 31, according to a report released by Knight Frank India. Private equity (PE) investment in Indian real estate declined 31% year-on-year (YoY) to $ 1.66 bn in the first nine months of 2026 from $ 2.41 bn during the same period last year. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Gemini Generated Photo )

On a comparable nine-month basis, PE investment in 9M 2026 was at its lowest level in six years. Unlike earlier years, when one strong quarter lifted the total, investment in 2026 was more evenly distributed across the three quarters. The decline was primarily driven by the absence of large-ticket deals, the report said.

According to the report, the divergence reflects a shift in the source of capital, with domestic investors contributing a significantly larger share of investment as foreign participation declined. The average disclosed deal size fell 47% to $ 53 mn, reflecting the absence of large-ticket transactions that had supported investment volumes in previous periods.

The report said that Q3 2026 capital market analysis highlights a shift in both the sources of private equity capital and its deployment across asset classes. Domestic investors accounted for 85% of investment during January-September 2026, compared with 25% a year earlier, reversing the historical dominance of foreign capital.

Office remained the largest asset class, with investors increasingly favouring completed assets. Residential investment continued to be predominantly debt-led, while warehousing attracted capital through a single transaction in Q3, according to the report.

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“The changing composition of real estate investment is as important as the headline numbers. Domestic capital is playing a much larger role now contributing 85% of total PE investments in real estate, while investors are becoming more deliberate about the size, structure and risk of each commitment. This is not simply a question of capital becoming available or unavailable; it is about where investors see returns that justify the risks," said Shishir Baijal, International Partner, Chairman and Managing Director, Knight Frank India.

"Completed office assets and structured residential credit reflect different approaches to that calculation. As global return expectations and currency conditions evolve, India’s ability to attract capital will depend on the quality of opportunities, transparency and investor confidence in long-term fundamentals," Baijal said.

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Office assets retain investor interest The report said that office space attracted $ 1.18 bn, accounting for 71% of total private equity investment during the first nine months, although investment in the segment declined 19% YoY. Ready assets accounted for 78% of office investment, up from 49% in 9M 2025, while 88% of office capital was deployed through the equity route.

"This preference for completed assets reflects investors’ focus on established income streams and lower development risk amid higher return requirements," the report said.

The residential investment stood at $ 0.32 bn (320 mn), down 33% YoY, the report said.

Debt and structured credit accounted for 97% of residential investment, with 83% of the segment’s investment directed towards under-construction projects. Residential investments in Q3 2026 stood at approximately $ 0.19 bn (190 mn), representing around 60% of the segment’s nine-month total received in the segment. NCR received 63% of residential investment, the report said.

According to the report, warehousing attracted $ 0.16 bn (160 mn), entirely in Q3, through a single transaction involving a ready asset. Retail recorded no PE investment during the first nine months of 2026, compared with $ 0.374 bn (374 mn) in 9M 2025.

Domestic capital reshapes investment patterns The report said that domestic investors have emerged as a key source of capital for Indian real estate, increasingly supporting investment activity as foreign participation has moderated. Domestic investors contributed $ 1.42 bn in 9M 2026, accounting for 94% of residential investment and 81% of office investment, as well as funding the only warehousing transaction during the period. Foreign investors contributed $ 0.24 bn, of which 92% was equity.

The share of Indian private equity (PE) investment rose from 25% in 9M 2025 to 85% in 9M 2026, with domestic investment increasing from $ 603 million to $ 1.42 billion.

This shift reflects the growing depth of India's domestic investment ecosystem, supported by Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), domestic private equity platforms and other structured investment vehicles. Domestic investors' share of real estate PE investment increased from 11% during 2011–2020 to 32% over the subsequent six-year period. The expansion of AIFs and platform-led investments is creating additional channels for domestic capital to participate in real estate, strengthening its role in funding the sector's growth, the report said.

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Outlook on private equity According to the report, looking ahead, private equity deployment is likely to remain sensitive to asset quality, risk allocation and currency-adjusted returns, as global return thresholds remain elevated and foreign investors continue to be selective.

India’s domestic capital base provides an important source of funding, while greater stability of global rate expectations could improve the visibility of cross-border returns and support renewed investment activity, the report said.