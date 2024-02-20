Raymond Realty launches housing project in Bandra, Mumbai, with a revenue potential of ₹2,000 cr
The housing project by Raymond Realty in Bandra will offer a mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments
Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on February 20 announced the launch of its first project outside Thane in Bandra, Mumbai, that has a revenue potential of over ₹2000 crore, the company said.
The Address by GS, Bandra, is a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity and is spread over an area of 2.74 acres, it said.
"This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over ₹2,000 crore," Raymond said.
The project enjoys connectivity to prime locations like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra-Worli Sea link along with the rest of the city.
The project will offer a mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments along with 30 world class amenities including a 16,000 square feet state-of-the-art clubhouse. The residential project will also have a high-street retail space
“The Address by GS, Bandra is a significant milestone in our growth journey as this is our first project beyond Thane. This project aims to provide luxury living in a gated community with world class amenities in a prime location like Bandra East which also provides connectivity to locations like BKC, domestic and international airports,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group.
