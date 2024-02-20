 Raymond Realty launches project in Bandra with ₹2,000 cr revenue potential - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Real Estate / Raymond Realty launches housing project in Bandra, Mumbai, with a revenue potential of 2,000 cr

Raymond Realty launches housing project in Bandra, Mumbai, with a revenue potential of 2,000 cr

ByHT News Desk
Feb 20, 2024 07:57 PM IST

The housing project by Raymond Realty in Bandra will offer a mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on February 20 announced the launch of its first project outside Thane in Bandra, Mumbai, that has a revenue potential of over 2000 crore, the company said.

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on February 20 announced the launch of its first project outside Thane in Bandra.
Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on February 20 announced the launch of its first project outside Thane in Bandra.

The Address by GS, Bandra, is a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity and is spread over an area of 2.74 acres, it said.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

"This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over 2,000 crore," Raymond said.

Also Read: Oberoi Realty ties up with Marriott International to develop two hotels in MMR

The project enjoys connectivity to prime locations like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra-Worli Sea link along with the rest of the city.

The project will offer a mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments along with 30 world class amenities including a 16,000 square feet state-of-the-art clubhouse. The residential project will also have a high-street retail space

“The Address by GS, Bandra is a significant milestone in our growth journey as this is our first project beyond Thane. This project aims to provide luxury living in a gated community with world class amenities in a prime location like Bandra East which also provides connectivity to locations like BKC, domestic and international airports,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group.

Read More: Mumbai real estate market: Here’s why listed realtors are making a beeline for redevelopment projects

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On