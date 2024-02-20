Raymond Realty launches housing project in Bandra, Mumbai, with a revenue potential of 2,000 cr

Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on February 20 announced the launch of its first project outside Thane in Bandra, Mumbai, that has a revenue potential of over ₹2000 crore, the company said. Raymond Realty, the real estate arm of Raymond Group, on February 20 announced the launch of its first project outside Thane in Bandra.

The Address by GS, Bandra, is a joint development agreement (JDA) with a land owning entity and is spread over an area of 2.74 acres, it said.

"This project also promises substantial economic returns, with projections indicating a revenue generation over ₹2,000 crore," Raymond said.

The project enjoys connectivity to prime locations like Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra-Worli Sea link along with the rest of the city.

The project will offer a mix of 2, 3, and 4 BHK apartments along with 30 world class amenities including a 16,000 square feet state-of-the-art clubhouse. The residential project will also have a high-street retail space



“The Address by GS, Bandra is a significant milestone in our growth journey as this is our first project beyond Thane. This project aims to provide luxury living in a gated community with world class amenities in a prime location like Bandra East which also provides connectivity to locations like BKC, domestic and international airports,” said Gautam Hari Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, Raymond Group.

