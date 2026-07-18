Rohit Sharma's real estate playbook: Luxury homes, premium addresses and rental income

Off the cricket field, Rohit Sharma has quietly built a real estate portfolio. Like many of India's sporting icons, he has invested in premium Mumbai properties that combine luxury living with steady rental income.

Rohit Sharma is a savvy real estate investor, with a portfolio of luxury homes and income-generating properties (Representational photo) (Action Images via Reuters)

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His family's latest acquisition came, when his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, bought a luxury apartment in Ahuja Towers, Prabhadevi, for ₹26.30 crore. The sea-facing apartment spans 2,760.40 sq ft (carpet area) and comes with three car parking spaces, underscoring the family's preference for one of Mumbai's most coveted residential addresses.

According to property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹1.31 crore and registration charges of ₹30,000 and was registered on December 12, 2025.

Sharma has also been monetising his real estate holdings. In January 2025, he rented out his apartment in Lodha Marquise, The Park, Lower Parel, for ₹2.60 lakh a month. The 1,298 sq ft apartment, located on the 45th floor, was leased along with two parking spaces, turning the premium home into a steady rental asset.

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{{^usCountry}} This wasn't his first foray into the rental market. A year earlier, in January 2024, Sharma leased two apartments in Bandra West under a three-year agreement. The lease provided for an escalating rental structure: ₹3.10 lakh per month in the first year, ₹3.25 lakh in the second, and ₹3.41 lakh in the third, reflecting strong demand for luxury homes in Mumbai's western suburbs, according to the documents. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This wasn't his first foray into the rental market. A year earlier, in January 2024, Sharma leased two apartments in Bandra West under a three-year agreement. The lease provided for an escalating rental structure: ₹3.10 lakh per month in the first year, ₹3.25 lakh in the second, and ₹3.41 lakh in the third, reflecting strong demand for luxury homes in Mumbai's western suburbs, according to the documents. {{/usCountry}}

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From Prabhadevi's waterfront skyline to Lower Parel's luxury towers and Bandra West's premium neighbourhoods, Rohit Sharma's property portfolio mirrors the broader investment strategy adopted by many of India's top cricketers: owning high-end homes in prime locations while generating rental income from select assets.

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Also Read: Mumbai real estate market: Top 5 property transactions by Indian cricketers in 2025

Property investments and rental deals by cricketers

Shreyas Iyer rented an apartment in Mumbai's Worli, one of India's costliest residential real estate markets, for three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

According to property registration documents, the residential apartment is located in a building named Artesia, in Worli. The apartment measures around 3,875 sq ft and was rented along with four car parking spaces.

The transaction was registered on June 10, 2026, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.84 lakh, and a registration charge of Rs. 1,000 was paid, documents show.

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Also Read: ₹7.14 crore">Shreyas Iyer rents 3,875 sq ft luxury apartment in Mumbai's Worli for three years at a total rent of ₹7.14 crore

Shubman Gill purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai's Juhu area for ₹20.7 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. The 26-year-old Gill purchased the apartment from Pooja Leisure and Lifestyle, a firm whose designated partners include Bollywood actor-producer Jacky Bhagnani, Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Bhagnani, according to documents.

The apartment is located on the 12th floor of Pooja Luminaire, a residential building on Juhu Tara Road. Documents show that Gill has acquired the entire 12th floor, with a RERA carpet area of 3,369 sq ft.

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A stamp duty of ₹1.24 crore and a registration fee of ₹30,000 were paid for the apartment's registration.