Samajwadi Awas awaiting buyers, GDA writes to state officials to decide cost of flats

Sep 24, 2019

About 1,352 flats constructed under the Samajwadi Awas Yojna, a housing scheme launched under the previous Uttar Pradesh regime, are still waiting for buyers. The Ghaziabad development authority (GDA) has raised this issue with the government to decide the fate of the flats so that they can be disposed of at the earliest. According to official estimates, the pending flats value about Rs 400 crore.

Officials said the disposal of flats is on hold and cannot be put to auction during the regular auction of other unsold properties owned by the GDA. The GDA had constructed 2,563 such flats – 2,267 at Koyal Enclave and Indraprastha housing schemes, and 296 at Madhuban Bapudham in 2015.

“Each flat is a 2BHK and the average cost per flat is about Rs 30 lakh. Initially, all 2,267 flats at Koyal Enclave and Indraprastha were booked but many buyers later opted for a refund. As of now, we have about 1,056 flats at Koyal Enclave and Indraprastha and all 296 flats under this scheme at Madhuban Bapudhan left with us. Due to this, a lot of revenue inflow is stuck,” said an officer from authority’s property department.

GDA sources said that the authority is stuck on two accounts – one, the same scheme with the name ‘Samajwadi’ may be difficult to launch under the present regime and two, a new scheme with a different name will involve escalation in prices.

“Flats under the Samajwadi scheme were given to allottees after reduction of 3% each of contingency and overhead charges, which are loaded 15% each to the cost of the flats under normal schemes. The Samajwadi scheme has already closed down and the 3% exemption from the charges may not be available anymore. Further, if there is a new scheme launched for the flats, the cost will have to be revised as per current circle rates,” said Kanchan Verma, authority’s vice chairperson.

Officials said they have requested the government to take a call on the matter. They added that the flats cannot be put to auction due to cost issues and this cannot be decided at the local level. Also, any new scheme for the flats will have to be decided by the state government.

“We have written to state officials to decide. The flats under the scheme cannot be disposed of and we cannot put these to auction either. Any direction in this regard will have to be received from state officials,” Verma added.

First Published: Sep 24, 2019 10:23 IST