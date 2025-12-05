Sanjali Bajaj purchases a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹66 crore
Mumbai real estate update: Sanjali Bajaj has purchased an apartment measuring over 5500 sq ft in a building named Prime Ceejay Residency in Worli, Mumbai
Sanjali Bajaj, daughter of Sanjiv Bajaj, chairman and MD of Bajaj Finserv Limited, has acquired a ₹66 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s Worli area, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.
The apartment is located on the fifth floor and measures 5,551 sq ft of RERA carpet area. The apartment comes with a balcony area of 430 sq ft, according to the documents.
A stamp duty of over ₹3 crore and a registration fees of ₹30,000 was paid. The transaction was registered on November 14, 2025. The property is located in Prime Ceejay Residency.
According to Zapkey.com, the apartment was purchased at ₹1.20 lakh per sq ft, and it comes with four car parking spaces.
Earlier, in 2022, Sanjali had purchased a sea-view apartment in the Mahalaxmi area of Mumbai, measuring over 3,000 sq ft, for ₹28.27 crore, according to media reports.
In 2022, members of the family leading the Bajaj Group conglomerate bought five luxury apartments in Mumbai, which are cumulatively worth around ₹104 crore, a media report had said, adding all five flats face the Arabian Sea.
In 2024, Yatin Shah, co-founder of 360 ONE, bought a sea-view duplex penthouse in Mumbai’s Worli for ₹158.51 crore. The 10,312 sq ft residence spans the top two floors of a luxury tower and commands about ₹1.54 lakh per sq ft, making it one of the most expensive residential transactions in India.
Sanjali Bajaj could not be reached for comment.
All about Worli real estate market
Worli is one of South Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential markets, known for its premium high-rises and sea-facing apartments.
Worli has been in the news for several transactions being reported at the sea-face for close to ₹3 lakh per sq ft. Leena Gandhi Tewari, chairperson of pharmaceutical giant USV, purchased two ultra-luxury, sea-facing duplex apartments in the upscale Worli area for a staggering ₹639 crore.
According to a report by ANAROCK, a real estate consultancy firm, Worli alone accounts for nearly half of all residential transactions above ₹40 crore. The neighbourhood’s concentration of wealth is evident: in just two years, more than 30 homes priced above ₹40 crore each were sold, totalling over ₹5,500 crore and resetting India’s luxury real estate hierarchy.
In 2025, one of the country’s costliest apartment deals was struck here, with two duplexes selling for over ₹700 crore. Over the past three years, Worli has also logged more than 20 individual residential transactions exceeding ₹100 crore, according to data from the ANAROCK and 360 One Wealth report, ‘The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli.