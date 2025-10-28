Sattva Group partners with Innovalus to set up platform for establishing GCCs in India

Bengaluru-based real estate firm Sattva Group has partnered with Innovalus to set up GCCBase, a platform designed to help multinational companies set up and scale Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across India, the company said in a statement on October 28.

GCCBase delivers a unified, end-to-end ecosystem for global enterprises and aims to redefine how global businesses establish and scale in India, creating a seamless, efficient, and high-impact GCC expansion journey, the company said.

Despite this momentum, setting up a GCC remains unnecessarily complex, navigating multiple stakeholders across real estate, compliance, talent acquisition, and operational governance. Companies want to focus on innovation, not paperwork. GCCBase bridges this gap by institutionalizing the setup process and creating a single, accountable platform that delivers speed, transparency and compliance, the company said.

"India has moved from being the world’s back office to becoming its innovation engine,” said Shivam Agarwal, Vice President, Strategic Growth, Sattva Group. “The question now isn’t whether to build in India—it’s how to do it right. Companies are tired of the complexity, the opacity, the endless coordination across dozens of vendors. GCCBase changes that equation. We’ve built an end-to-end platform that takes you from day zero to full operational maturity with transparency, speed, and governance,” he said.

Also Read: Sattva Group to develop 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag with ₹1,500 crore investment

Sattva Group has a diversified portfolio spanning 78 million sq. ft. of premium developments, with an additional 71+ million sq. ft. under construction across major cities. The Group recently listed the Knowledge Realty Trust (KRT) co-sponsored with its long-term partner, Blackstone.

GCCBase will initially focus on high-growth sectors such as technology, banking and financial services, healthcare and engineering, which together account for nearly 70 percent of India’s GCC footprint. The platform supports enterprises across every stage of their journey, from entity incorporation to operational maturity ensuring governance, consistency and long-term value creation.

Also Read: Sattva Group, Blackstone sponsored REIT raises ₹1,400 cr in pre-IPO round

“The momentum is undeniable. We are seeing increasing interest from companies of all sizes; from high-growth startups to Fortune 500 giants that want to build in India,” said Vishal Vijay, chief executive officer of GCCBase.

India today hosts more than 1,600 Global Capability Centres, employing over two million professionals and generating upwards of $46 billion in annual economic value. These centres are no longer limited to transactional processes. They now lead global mandates in product design, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and advanced analytics, it said.

Industry estimates suggest India could surpass 2,500 GCCs by 2030, representing a $110 billion opportunity and creating an additional one million high-skill jobs. According to NASSCOM, over 60% of the world’s top 2000 corporations either already operate or plan to set up GCCs in India, attracted by its talent depth, digital infrastructure and policy stability.