Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
New Delhi oC

Sattva Group to develop 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag with 1,500 crore investment

ByHT Real Estate News
Updated on: Jul 10, 2025 02:45 PM IST

Sattva Group said the Vizag project will include Grade A offices, premium homes, and sustainable urban infrastructure focused on smart living

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group has announced a 1,500 crore investment for its upcoming 30-acre mixed-use project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group has announced a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1,500 crore investment for its upcoming 30-acre mixed-use project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group has announced a 1,500 crore investment for its upcoming 30-acre mixed-use project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Named Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus, the development will feature a blend of Grade A office spaces, premium residential units, and integrated urban infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability and smart living.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting between Sattva Group and Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, on July 8. According to the statement issued by Sattva, the group acknowledged the Minister’s leadership and vision to transform Vizag into a premier IT and innovation hub.

Read More: Bengaluru bucks national trend as mid-premium housing demand surpasses luxury: Sattva Group MD Bijay Agarwal

Once operational, the campus is expected to generate over 25,000 direct employment opportunities, accelerating the socio-economic development of the region.

“We are proud to partner with Andhra Pradesh in shaping the future of Visakhapatnam,” Sattva Group said in a statement. “This campus will not only offer world-class infrastructure but also support inclusive economic growth and vibrant urban living.”

Read More: Bengaluru-based Sattva Group to invest 12,000-14,000 crore in three years, mulls IPO for Simpliwork

Sattva aims for 6,000 crore in FY26 sales across Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Overall, Sattva Group plans to clock 6,000 crore in home sales for FY26, up from 3,500 crore in the previous fiscal, Sattva Group MD Bijay Agarwal previously told HT.com.

The real estate developer plans to launch around 18 million sq ft of residential space by the end of the financial year across key cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa.

"Of this, 2.3 million sq ft has already been launched, while more than 11 million sq ft is currently under construction. To date, we have delivered over 31 million sq ft of homes across about 50 residential projects across cities," Agarwal said. "The steady year-on-year growth is being driven by a combination of strong project execution and timely launches in high-demand micro-markets," he said.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Sattva Group to develop 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag with 1,500 crore investment
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On