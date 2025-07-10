Sattva Group to develop 30-acre mixed-use project in Vizag with 1,500 crore investment

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group has announced a ₹1,500 crore investment for its upcoming 30-acre mixed-use project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, the company said in a statement. Bengaluru-based real estate developer Sattva Group has announced a ₹ 1,500 crore investment for its upcoming 30-acre mixed-use project in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Named Sattva Vantage Vizag Campus, the development will feature a blend of Grade A office spaces, premium residential units, and integrated urban infrastructure, with a focus on sustainability and smart living.

The announcement follows a high-level meeting between Sattva Group and Nara Lokesh, Andhra Pradesh’s Minister for Information Technology, Electronics and Communications, on July 8. According to the statement issued by Sattva, the group acknowledged the Minister’s leadership and vision to transform Vizag into a premier IT and innovation hub.

Once operational, the campus is expected to generate over 25,000 direct employment opportunities, accelerating the socio-economic development of the region.

“We are proud to partner with Andhra Pradesh in shaping the future of Visakhapatnam,” Sattva Group said in a statement. “This campus will not only offer world-class infrastructure but also support inclusive economic growth and vibrant urban living.”

Sattva aims for ₹ 6,000 crore in FY26 sales across Bengaluru, Goa, Hyderabad and Mumbai

Overall, Sattva Group plans to clock ₹6,000 crore in home sales for FY26, up from ₹3,500 crore in the previous fiscal, Sattva Group MD Bijay Agarwal previously told HT.com.

The real estate developer plans to launch around 18 million sq ft of residential space by the end of the financial year across key cities including Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Goa.

"Of this, 2.3 million sq ft has already been launched, while more than 11 million sq ft is currently under construction. To date, we have delivered over 31 million sq ft of homes across about 50 residential projects across cities," Agarwal said. "The steady year-on-year growth is being driven by a combination of strong project execution and timely launches in high-demand micro-markets," he said.