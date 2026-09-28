Woman picks up 250-pound alligator like it’s ‘no big deal’: ‘We’ve built an incredible relationship’

Videos featuring massive reptiles often manage to be both terrifying and fascinating at the same time. One such clip has caught the attention of social media users after showing a woman zookeeper casually carrying a gigantic alligator weighing more than 250 pounds in her arms. 1. A viral video showed a woman zookeeper carrying a huge 250-pound alligator, leaving viewers stunned. (Instagram/thereptilezoo)

The reptile, named Darth, appears surprisingly calm as the woman holds him close and walks around with him. Despite his enormous size and intimidating appearance, Darth seems completely relaxed in her arms, making the unusual moment even more striking.

(Also read: Zookeeper hugs huge alligator, video ends with a funny incident. Watch)

Video shows zookeeper carrying massive alligator The video was shared on the official Instagram page of the Reptile Zoo, where the zookeeper spoke about the bond she has developed with Darth over the years.

The caption accompanying the video reads, "Picking up Darth like it’s no big deal. This dude weighs over 250 pounds and somehow he’s just chilling while I carry him around. Darth has been with me for a long time, so we’ve built a pretty incredible relationship, but he is still a massive wild animal and always deserves respect."

In the clip, the woman can be seen confidently holding the heavy reptile in her arms, while Darth remains composed throughout the interaction. The sight of such a powerful wild animal appearing so comfortable around a human has surprised viewers.

At the same time, the caption makes it clear that the zookeeper does not take the animal’s behaviour for granted. While years of interaction may have helped build familiarity and trust, she stressed that Darth remains a wild animal and must always be treated with caution and respect.

Watch the clip here: