Saya Group launches ultra-luxury project in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram; sales projected at ₹1,600 crore

NCR-based real estate firm Saya Group expects sales of around ₹1,600 crore from its new ultra-luxury housing project in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad. The apartments are priced between ₹6 crore and ₹8.5 crore, the company’s Managing Director Vikas Bhasin said on October 9. Saya Group expects sales of around ₹1,600 crore from its new ultra-luxury housing project in Indirapuram, Ghaziabad.

Saya Group has partnered with Harmony Infra to develop the ‘The Horizon Residences’ project, spread over two acres of fully paid-up land.

Bhasin said the total investment on the 2-acre project will be approximately ₹550 crore, excluding the land acquired in 2018. The project will offer a total saleable area of around 12 lakh sq ft, with projected sales revenue estimated at ₹1,600 crore.

"We are expecting around ₹1,600 crore sales revenue from this project," he said.

The total saleable area is around 12 lakh square feet. “We have around 2-acre of land in Indirapuram. We have formed a joint venture to develop a luxury housing project comprising 264 units," Bhasin said.

The project comprises 264 ultra-luxury units, with configurations ranging from 4 BHK, 4.5 BHK, and 5 BHK (ranging from 362 sq. m. to 474 sq. m.), starting at a price of ₹5.85 crore. With a total saleable area of 1 lakh sq m, the project will rise to G+35 floors.

“Around 100 units have been sold so far,” he said.

The project has obtained RERA and other statutory approvals and is now open for bookings.

The project has been designed by renowned principal architect Atwin, with structural consultancy by Optimum Design and landscape designing by architectural firm Nostri Design.

The project will feature a 6,225 sq. m rooftop clubhouse with an all-season infinity pool, double-height entrance lobby, boxing ring, squash court, acupressure pathway, yoga and aerobics corner, gym, jacuzzi, sauna and spa center, mini theatre, luxury lounge, VRV air conditioning, and multi-level parking for over 500 cars, the company said.

Saya Group has a portfolio of over 4.99 lakh sq metre of real estate development, including both delivered and under-construction residential and commercial projects.