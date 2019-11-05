e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 05, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019

Share of unsold flats in Gurugram, Delhi increased over last 2 years: Real estate study

The study also identified the reasons for the continued slowdown in realty sector that included factors, such as lack of funding, over-dependence on non-banking finance companies(NBFCs), and the impact of demonetisation on the market.

real-estate Updated: Nov 05, 2019 14:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Gurugram
As per the data, NCR cities falling in Uttar Pradesh performed better and reduced the unsold stock while Delhi’s unsold stock increased by 20% from 10,770 units in the third quarter of 2017 to 12,960 in the same quarter of 2019. (Representative Image)
As per the data, NCR cities falling in Uttar Pradesh performed better and reduced the unsold stock while Delhi’s unsold stock increased by 20% from 10,770 units in the third quarter of 2017 to 12,960 in the same quarter of 2019. (Representative Image)(Burhaan Kinu/HT PHOTO)
         

Three cities of the National Capital Region (NCR), namely Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad, witnessed the maximum reduction in unsold houses in the last two years as compared to Gurugram and Delhi, both of which saw an increase in the unsold stock by 7% and 20% respectively, stated a study released on Monday by real estate consultancy, Anarock .

The study also identified the reasons for the continued slowdown in realty sector that included factors, such as lack of funding, over-dependence on non-banking finance companies(NBFCs), and the impact of demonetisation on the market.

As per the data, NCR cities falling in Uttar Pradesh performed better and reduced the unsold stock while Delhi’s unsold stock increased by 20% from 10,770 units in the third quarter of 2017 to 12,960 in the same quarter of 2019. Gurugram also witnessed the same situation as unsold inventory stood at 55,900, which was 7 % more compared to the same period in 2017 when 52,460 units remained unsold, stated the study.

Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock, said that the reason why cities like Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh performed better is because of the fact that developers showed constraint in the launch of new projects and preferred to complete ongoing projects first.

“Gurugram alone saw more than 2,030 units being launched in the third quarter of 2019, as compared to the three key cities of UP that collectively launched a mere 1,610 units. Two years ago also Gurugram saw a new supply of 3,520 units while the other three cities launched just 1,220 units in the same quarter,” he said.

The report also stated that real estate sector was facing cash crunch for the last several years after banks reduced their exposure to residential real estate that forced the builders to depend on non-banking finance companies (NBFCs). “The demonetisation drive in 2016 was another big blow to the sector which was heavily driven by cash transactions,” it stated.

The adverse liquidity situation further impacted the construction schedule and per the figures, 1.74 lakh homes in the top seven cities are stalled due to lack of funding or litigation, the study said.

tags
top news
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
‘Testing times’: Delhi Police chief asks protesting cops to return to duty
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
In Shiv Sena’s latest dart at BJP, Devendra Fadnavis is ‘outgoing’ CM
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
‘Just hold scalpel...’: What Sushma Swaraj told docs right before surgery
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
PM Modi attempts long-awaited overhaul in bureaucracy
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘CM will be from Shiv Sena… Maharashtra politics is changing’: Sanjay Raut
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
‘Questions will be raised’: Gavaskar left unimpressed by Dhawan
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
How Indrani came forward to testify against Chidambarams in INX Media case
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
On The Record: The man in charge of Ayodhya
trending topics
Virat KohliIndrani MukerjeaMilind SomanMi Note 10Panipat trailerPM ModiMicrosoftWhatsApp

don't miss

latest news

India News