Singer Rahul Vaidya and family sell two apartments in Mumbai for 5 crore

Singer and music composer Rahul Vaidya, along with his parents Krushna and Geeta Vaidya, has sold two apartments in Mumbai’s Oshiwara area for ₹5 crore, documents reviewed by Square Yards showed. Singer and music composer Rahul Vaidya, along with his parents Krushna and Geeta Vaidya, have sold two apartments in Oshiwara, Mumbai, for ₹ 5 crore,

The transactions were registered in April 2025.

The apartments sold by Rahul Vaidya are located in Samartha Aangan, a ready-to-move residential project. As per property registration documents reviewed by Square Yards, the first apartment spans a built-up area of 102.41 sq m (~1,102.38 sq ft) and the transaction incurred a stamp duty of ₹18 lakh, along with registration charges of ₹30,000, the documents showed.

Vaidya could not be reached for a comment.

This apartment, recently sold for ₹3 crore, was originally purchased by Rahul Vaidya and his family in May 2008 for ₹1.01 crore.

The second apartment, also located within Samartha Aangan, has a built-up area of 69.05 sq. m. (~743.28 sq. ft.). The transaction for this unit involved a stamp duty payment of Rs. 12 lakh and registration charges of ₹30,000. This apartment was recently sold by Vaidya for Rs. 2 crore, and was originally purchased by him and his family in May 2008 for ₹68.3 lakh, the documents showed.

Vaidya had purchased a 3,110 square feet high-end apartment in Mumbai for a sum of ₹9 crore last year, property registration documents accessed through proptech platform Square Yards had showed. As per the documents, the residential property is located in DLH Signature, a premium project by DLH Group, offering 3 BHK, 4 BHK, and 5 BHK units with several amenities across a 1.25-acre campus.

Oshiwara, a bustling neighbourhood in western Mumbai, is known for its vibrant lifestyle and strategic location near the Lokhandwala Complex. Well-connected by roads and the Mumbai Metro, Oshiwara offers a perfect blend of urban convenience and modern living. Bollywood stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sunny Leone, and Sara Ali Khan also own properties in the same locality, as per Square Yards' analysis of IGR property registration documents.

Rahul Vaidya is a celebrated Indian singer and performer who rose to fame as the second runner-up in Indian Idol Season 1. He has since released hit songs, including his debut album Tera Intezar, and lent his voice to several Bollywood films. He won Jo Jeeta Wohi Superstar and Music Ka Maha Muqqabla, and was the runner-up in Bigg Boss 14.