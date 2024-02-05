Strata acquires Café Coffee Day headquarters in Bengaluru

Commercial real estate investment platform, Strata, has acquired the 11-storey Café Coffee Day Square located at Bengaluru’s premium Vittal Mallya Road on its platform. With this property, the company’s Karnataka asset transaction value crosses ₹410 crore, Strata said in a statement. The Café Coffee Day Square has a total built-up area of over 100,000 sq. ft., and each floor measures approximately 9,000 sq. ft. (AFP file photo)

Strata has 34 assets under its portfolio all across India with assets under management (AUM) spanning over 3.7 million sq. ft. Some of Strata’s properties include premium office spaces across Navi Mumbai, Pune, and Hyderabad.

The Café Coffee Day Square has a total built-up area of over 100,000 sq. ft., and each floor measures approximately 9,000 sq. ft. The property is surrounded by upscale malls, premium brand retail outlets, restaurants, transportation hubs, ATMs, and more.

The CCD Square Property is Strata’s 7th asset in Bengaluru.

Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder and CEO, Strata, said, ‘We are thrilled to unveil the CCD Square, a grade-one commercial property that embodies our commitment to excellence and innovation. The asset is an icon among the notable properties in Bengaluru. This acquisition marks not just the addition of a remarkable structure to our portfolio, but a significant step towards our unwavering commitment to build and manage superior assets and deliver promising returns to our investors.”

With more than 1500 crore in AUM, over 100,000 members, and 3000 investors, Strata is a leading platform for fractional ownership in commercial real estate. It is funded by marquee investors, Kotak Investment Advisors, Gruhas Proptech, Elevation Capital, Mayfield India, and others, the company said.

