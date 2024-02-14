 Strata completes sale of Jaipur warehousing asset for ₹23.25 crore - Hindustan Times
News / Real Estate / Strata completes sale of Jaipur warehousing asset for 23.25 crore; provides full exit to investors

Strata completes sale of Jaipur warehousing asset for 23.25 crore; provides full exit to investors

ByHT News Desk
Feb 14, 2024 08:57 PM IST

Strata, a fractional ownership platform (FOP), has offered a 100% exit to its investors through the sale of the warehousing asset in Jaipur

Strata, a commercial real estate investment platform, said on February 14 that it has sold its warehousing asset in Jaipur for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23.25 crore providing full exit to investors within a period of over two years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)
Strata, a commercial real estate investment platform, said on February 14 that it has sold its warehousing asset in Jaipur for 23.25 crore providing full exit to investors within a period of over two years. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

With this sale, Strata, a fractional ownership platform (FOP), has offered a 100% exit to its investors. The asset, spanning 88,000 square feet, represents Strata's first successful sale with substantial Return On Investment, the company said.

Launched in 2021, the warehouse asset named 'Jaipur Opportunity', was acquired for 20.9 crore and has appreciated by 5.72% CAGR, with the final valuation at 23.25 crore at the time of sale, the company said.

"This successful exit not only meets but surpasses investor expectations, strengthening confidence in Strata and fractional ownership as an alternative investment. Our commitment to maintaining investor interests through research-driven flexibility underscores our dedication to transparency, innovation, and maximizing returns,” said Sudarshan Lodha, co-founder and CEO of Strata.

This achievement underscores Strata's focus on creating a robust new asset class of fractional ownership in India, thereby democratizing access to high-end CRE investment.

Through its tech-enabled platform, Strata has over 100,000 members worldwide, including over 3,000 investors who comprise NRIs, HNIs/UHNIs, family offices, top management from Fortune 500 companies, and institutional investors.

Strata is funded by marquee investors like Kotak Investment Advisors, Gruhas Proptech, Elevation Capital, Mayfield India, and others.

