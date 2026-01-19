Sunteck Realty to launch ₹1,250 crore ultra-luxury housing project in Goregaon West, Mumbai

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty Limited plans to launch an ultra-luxury residential project in Goregaon West on a prime 3-acre land parcel, with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹3,000 crore. The company plans to invest about ₹1,250 crore in the initial phase. Sunteck Realty plans to launch an ultra-luxury project in Goregaon West, with prices starting at around ₹36,000 per sq ft.

The 42-storey project will comprise up to 225 apartments, offering 3- and 4-bedroom homes, each accessed via private elevators that open into exclusive lobbies, the company said in a statement.

Prices for the luxury residences are expected to start at around ₹36,000 per sq ft, it said.

“At Sunteck, our focus has always been on creating residences that represent the highest standards of luxury, design, and exclusivity. This development will introduce design philosophies and amenities that are unprecedented in Mumbai’s western suburbs, with several distinctive features to be unveiled in due course. This launch follows our recent international expansion into Dubai and our invite-only Luxury Real Estate lifestyle brand ‘Emaance’,” said Kamal Khetan, chairman and managing director, Sunteck Realty Limited.

The residences also feature an over 100,000 sq. ft. of recreational and lifestyle amenities, designed to elevate everyday living. Some of the key highlights include a grand 21,000 sq. ft. double-height luxury lobby, a landscaped eco-deck with expansive green spaces, and an exclusive residents’ club, the company said.

Adjacent to the residential development, Sunteck is undertaking a mixed‑use project that will feature premium fine-dining options, cafés, retail and a state-of-the-art commercial tower offering Grade-A office spaces, it said.

Conceived as a landmark destination, the development is designed by internationally renowned architect James Law, an award-winning global design visionary from Hong Kong, known for delivering some of the world’s most celebrated buildings across major international cities.

All about Goregaon West Goregaon West offers seamless connectivity via Ram Mandir railway station, Metro Lines 2A and 7, the upcoming Line 6, and key arterial roads, with easy access to the Western Express Highway, SV Road, and Link Road, and close proximity to established neighbourhoods such as Andheri and Lokhandwala.

Over the past decade, Sunteck Realty was instrumental in establishing Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) as the city’s pre-eminent luxury and business district and in strengthening Goregaon West as a location.

The company focuses on a city-centric development portfolio of about 52.5 million square feet spread across 32 projects. It has created iconic destinations such as the flagship project, Signature Island at BKC, Sunteck City in Oshiwara District Centre