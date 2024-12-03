Vietnam court upholds death sentence for real estate tycoon in $12 billion fraud case
Reuters |
Dec 03, 2024 10:42 AM IST
HANOI (Reuters) - A court in Vietnam on Tuesday upheld a death sentence for real estate tycoon Truong My Lan after rejecting her appeal against a conviction for embezzlement and bribery, state media reported.
Lan, the chairwoman of real estate developer Van Thinh Phat Holdings Group, was sentenced to death in April for her role in a financial fraud worth more than $12 billion, Vietnam's biggest on record.