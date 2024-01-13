Who is Vratika Gupta, fashion designer who bought 116.42 crore Mumbai penthouse?

Fashion designer Vratika Gupta, the founder of luxury home decor company Maison SIA has bought a penthouse in Mumbai's 'Three Sixty West' skyscraper for over ₹ 116.42 crore. She paid ₹5.82 crore in stamp duty. Fashion designer Vratika Gupta(Maison SIA website)

According to IndexTap.com, a real estate data analytics firm, it is the first residential deal to have surpassed the ₹100 crore mark this year. Reportedly, the luxurious penthouse offers stunning view of the Arabian Sea.

The flat is spread in an area of 12,138 square feet on the 49th floor. As per official records, her property registration took place on January 7, 2024.

The skyscraper 'Three Sixty West' is located in Worli, Mumbai. It consists of two towers, one of which houses the Ritz-Carlton Hotel and the other has luxury residences managed by The Ritz-Carlton.

Who is Vratika Gupta ?

Vratika is an alumna of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) and Pearl Academy of Fashion. She loves to travel, explore and experience world class luxury, according to details on the website of Maison SIA. She has stores in Mumbai and Hyderabad.

She started her fashion journey at Anjuman Fashions Ltd. From 2009 to 2011, she worked as a designer for Indian fashion designer Anju Modi. She was Two White Birds' design director from 2011 to 2016.

In 2017, she donned the entrepreneurship hat and established Vratika & Nakul.

In 2022, she founded her luxury home decor company Maison SIA. According to the company's website, it uses traditional and contemporary designs with a reflection of history and traditions. The company's products are made with fine metals, crystals, stones, glass etc.

Vratika's net worth is not known. But the latest home deal has brought her into limelight.