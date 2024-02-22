 Yashasvi Jaiswal buys dream home in Mumbai for ₹5.38 crore - Hindustan Times
News / Real Estate / Yashasvi Jaiswal buys dream home in Mumbai for 5.38 crore

Yashasvi Jaiswal buys dream home in Mumbai for 5.38 crore

ByHT News Desk
Feb 22, 2024 09:27 AM IST

The size of the under construction apartment is 1,100-square-foot and is located in Bandra (East). The property deal was registered in January

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has purchased an apartment in X (Ten) Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for 5.38 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey.

Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has purchased an apartment in X (Ten) Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for ₹5.38 crore(ANI)
Cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal has purchased an apartment in X (Ten) Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for 5.38 crore(ANI)

The size of the under construction apartment is 1,100-square-foot and is located in Bandra (East). The property deal was registered on January 6, the documents showed.

The cricketer, who hails from Badohi in Uttar Pradesh, lived in a tent when he moved to Mumbai. He represents India in international cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League.

The original promoter of the building Radius Estates has gone into insolvency. The project has now been acquired by Adani Realty.

Bandra East is located close to the commercial district Bandra Kurla Complex.

Ten BKC was launched in 2016 and comprises 2BHK, 3BHK and 4BHK apartments. At the registered price, Jaiswal’s purchase deal is valued at over 48,000 per square foot.

